Bethesda E3 Press Conference 2017: Everything you need to know

After surprising us with the likes of Prey and Skyrim: Special Edition back in 2016, Bethesda has some sizeable boots to fill if it hopes to impress fans during its annual E3 conference.

Rumours have been running rampant lately regarding the developer's potential line-up, and we can’t wait to see what’s in store. Wolfenstein: The New Colossus, The Evil Within 2, and more are rumoured to make an appearance.

TrustedReviews has compiled everything you need to know about Bethesda’s E3 2017 press conference, including all the latest news, games, announcements, and where you can watch all the action unfold.

Bethesda E3 press conference time – When is it?

Bethesda’s conference kicks off at 9pm PT/12am ET/5am BST. You might want to set an alarm for this one!

Bethesda E3 press conference livestream – Where can I watch it?

The conference will be hosted through Bethesda’s Twitch and YouTube channels, where you can watch the whole thing live.

Bethesda E3 conference games – What can we expect?

After making a brief announcement last year, a more extensive look at Fallout 4 VR would be more than welcome. Furthermore, could the game stand a chance of coming to PlayStation VR or Project Scorpio? If Bethesda is truly serious about its commitment to virtual reality, this would be the perfect way to prove it.

A sequel to Wolfenstein: The New Order has been on the cards for several months now, and E3 is the ideal time for a big reveal. Long rumoured to be titled Wolfenstein: The New Colossus, it could be the biggest jewel in Bethesda’s crown come next week.

The Evil Within 2 is also expected to be in development at Tango Gameworks. If true, the cult classic survival horror may finally reach its full potential, with an ambitious, visually impressive sequel. We still want it to be ludicrously cheesy, though.

Bethesda E3 conference wishlist – What we want to see

With the exception of its VR adaptation, Fallout 4 is essentially done and dusted. This leaves Bethesda with a big, RPG-shaped hole in its future library. Could we finally catch a glimpse of Elder Scrolls 6, or perhaps an entirely new IP from the veteran studio?

We’d love to see Fallout 4 receive the New Vegas treatment. Imagine an all new adventure utilising the technology of Fallout 4 in the cities of London, New York, or even Paris. The potential for the post-apocalyptic franchise is pretty staggering.