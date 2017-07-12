Best Vodafone Deals: The best Vodafone contracts in July 2017

Vodafone is one of the UK's biggest and best mobile networks, so it's no surprise you've landed on this page in search of a great deal.

To give you a break from the often arduous search for a new phone contract, we've sifted through Voda's best deals this month on the 2017's most popular flagship smartphones. Below, you can browse bargain Vodafone contracts for high-end smartphones like the iPhone 7, Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge.

You can save a further £10 on certain deals on Mobiles.co.uk with our exclusive voucher code TRUSTED10. The online retailer is also offering its own £10 discount at the moment with the voucher code SAVE10, which you can use in conjunction with our code to get the ultimate bargain.

The best Samsung Galaxy S8 deals on Vodafone

The Samsung Galaxy S8 launched back in March, boasting a 5.8-inch super AMOLED screen, wireless charging, an iris scanner, and a flashy new camera that aims to reduce blur. It's hands-down one of the best smartphone on the market at the moment. It's available with 64GB of internal storage with support for up to 256GB microSD cards, and comes in five attractive muted metallic colours.

Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB (Grey) | £119 upfront | Unlimited calls texts | 4GB | £38 per month Vodafone has done the average phone users a favour with this great mid-level contract. That upfront sum means you pay less in the long-term for that neat portion of data.

Total cost over 24 months: £1031

Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB (Black) | £50 upfront | Unlimited calls texts | 16GB | £48 per month This is the best Vodafone deal at the moment offering a juicy 16GB data allowance. If you've the cash to spare upfront for this contract, you're rewarded with generously affordable monthly costs for such a high-end smartphone.

Total cost over 24 months: £1202

The best Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus deals on Vodafone

The Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus carries a spacious 6.2-inch screen along with the same great specs as its smaller sibling, the Galaxy S8, which include the Snapdragon 835 chipset, QI wireless charging, Android 7.0 and IP68 water-resistance. We gave it the full five stars when we reviewed it – our only minor gripes being the uselessness of Bixby and bad fingerprint scanner placement. Like the Galaxy S8, it comes with 64GB of built-in storage with an array of 5 colours to choose from.

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus 64GB (Blue) | £130 upfront | Unlimited calls texts | 4GB data | £42 per month Vodafone isn't the cheapest network for Galaxy S8 Plus deals at the moment, but this is the best 4GB data package we found on the network.

Total cost over 24 months: £1138

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus 64GB (Blue) | £69.99 upfront | Unlimited calls texts | 16GB data | £50 per month This deal hands you the unusual Coral Blue version of the S8 Plus, which could be a selling point alone before you've even looked at the price tag. It's not the cheapest on the market, but you get plenty of data for your troubles.

Total cost over 24 months: £1269.99

The best iPhone 7 deals on Vodafone

The iPhone 7 boasts brand new display technology that makes the screen pop with colour and brightness, giving photos and videos a special edge. It’s also incredibly fast thanks to a new processor that makes using it immediate and slick. Perhaps its best feature, though, is its fantastic camera. The iPhone 7 comes in 32GB, 128Gb and 256GB storage options, and is available in four colours.

iPhone 7 32GB (Black) | £65 upfront | Unlimited calls texts | 4GB data | £34 per month For the smaller budget, this neat little Vodafone package should do the trick. It's got enough data to see you through a month of Wi-Fi-free internet, and the small upfront cost lowers those monthly payments to keep your wallet happy.

Total cost over 24 months: £881

iPhone 7 128GB (Black) | £15 upfront | Unlimited calls texts | 16GB data | £48 per month If you're after a generous data allowance to fuel your downloading habits on the go, this Vodafone deal on the iPhone 7 is a fine choice. You only have to pay a small upfront sum for a mammoth 16GB of data per month. Plus, it's the roomy 128GB storage option. Save £10 on the upfront cost at the checkout with voucher code TRUSTED10.

Total cost over 24 months: £1,167

The best iPhone 7 Plus deals on Vodafone

The iPhone 7 Plus's 5.5-inch screen is a Full HD retina monster, capable of displaying a striking colour range. It has dual cameras on the back, with one providing advanced zoom capabilities. It also has a fantastic battery life – even better than its sibling the iPhone 7. It has no headphone jack, so you'll have to opt for the Bluetooth variety. It's available in 32GB, 128GB and 256GB storage options, with 4 colours to choose from.

iPhone 7 Plus 32GB (Silver) | £40 upfront | Unlimited calls texts | 4GB data | £42 per month This is a solid deal that should suit anyone who wants that big shiny handset without going overboard on a data allowance they simply won't use. There's no complaining about that super-low upfront cost. Save £10 on the upfront cost at the checkout with voucher code TRUSTED10.

Total cost over 24 months: £1048

iPhone 7 Plus 32GB (Silver) | £160 upfront | Unlimited calls texts | 32GB data | £46 per month We think this is an incredibly reasonable deal considering you get 32GB of data to munch through. That upfront sum is nowhere near what some other networks are asking for on data-heavy deals for the iPhone 7 Plus at the moment, and we're impressed that the monthly cost doesn't tip £50. Save £10 on the upfront cost at the checkout with voucher code TRUSTED10.

Total cost over 24 months: £1264

The best Galaxy S7 Edge deals on Vodafone

Just because the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge is no longer Samsung's best handset, that doesn't make it old hat. It's got a stunning camera, good battery life and, of course, that deliciously smooth screen that spills over the edges. It's still a great buy, and the generously cheap payment plans available for it at the moment will make you glad you waited. It comes with 32GB of storage.

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge 32GB (Silver) | £40 upfront | Unlimited calls texts | 4GB data | £34 per month This is the best mid-level deal Vodafone has to offer on the Galaxy S7 Edge. If you're wanting to opt for Vodafone and get a good data allowance for average internetting on the fly, this is the one we'd recommend.

Total cost over 24 months: £856

Galaxy S7 Edge 32GB | £15 upfront | Unlimited calls texts | 16GB data | £40 per month Vodafone probably offers some of the best prices for the top-tier data packages, and this fantastic 16GB deal is one of them, managing to keep the overall cost on the nicer side of £1000. That's a lot of internet to play with.

Total cost over 24 months: £975

The best iPhone SE on Vodafone

While the iPhone SE is no longer Apple's latest phone (that honour goes to the iPhone 7 Plus), it's still brilliant. It also has the same water-resistance, stereo speakers and a wider colour gamut screen. Apple has shed the headphone jack, too, which means it's time to reach for the Bluetooth options out there. You can choose from 16GB or 64G of internal storage, and there's an attractive Rose Gold as one of its colour options.

iPhone SE 32GB (Grey) | Free upfront | Unlimited calls texts | 16GB data | £36 per month If you've been on a 5GB data deal or similar for a while and you're finding that you're streaming tunes, watching videos and downloading content lots more while you're out and about, this neat dose of 16GB of data on the iPhone SE should do the trick. Those monthly costs are nice and low, too.

Total cost over 24 months: £864

iPhone SE 128GB (Grey) | Free upfront | Unlimited calls texts | 16GB data | £36 per month Like the above deal, but with the valuable extra storage space that the 128GB model brings. If you're sick of running out of space for all the photos and videos you take, but you're hungry for more data too, then this is a good choice. Save £10 on the upfront cost at the checkout with voucher code TRUSTED10.

Total cost over 24 months: £864

