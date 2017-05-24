Best Surface Pro Deals: Where to pre-order Microsoft's new Surface Pro

Microsoft's new Surface Pro is official, ushering in a new generation of Intel processors and bringing improved battery life to boot. Here’s where to pre-order the new Surface Pro in the UK.
At an event in Shanghai in late May, Microsoft announced a pseudo-successor to the Surface Pro 4, which is simply dubbed ‘Surface Pro’.
This new tablet-cum-laptop hybrid features the latest 7th-generation Intel Kaby Lake processors and a claimed battery life of 13.5 hours.
The new Surface Pro also features a 12.3-inch PixelSense touch display with a decent 2736 x 1824 pixel display resolution – that's a pixel density of 267ppi. There are a raft of storage options ranging from 128GB to 1TB, as well as RAM configurations that fall between 4GB and 16GB of LPDDR3 memory.
All models feature an 8-megapixel rear-facing camera that can capture Full HD video, as well as a 5-megapixel front-facing camera that supports Windows Hello log-ins. And then there are the usual bonus features like a headphone jack, a MicroSDXC card reader, and optional 4G/LTE connectivity.
Microsoft says the new Surface Pro will start shipping in the UK by June 15, 2017.
You can pre-order the new Surface Pro here:
Buy Now: Pre-order Surface Pro at Microsoft starting from £799
New Surface Pro configurations
Here’s a table that contains all the possible new Surface Pro configurations and pricing for the UK:
|CPU
|RAM
|Storage
|Price
|Config 1
|Intel Core m3
|4GB
|128GB
|£799
|Config 2
|Intel Core i5
|4GB
|128GB
|£979
|Config 3
|Intel Core i5
|8GB
|256GB
|£1,249
|Config 4
|Intel Core i7
|8GB
|256GB
|£1,549
|Config 5
|Intel Core i7
|16GB
|512GB
|£2,149
|Config 6
|Intel Core i7
|16GB
|1TB
|£2,699
What do you think of Microsoft’s new Surface Pro? Let us know in the comments.