Best Surface Pro Deals: Where to pre-order Microsoft's new Surface Pro

Microsoft's new Surface Pro is official, ushering in a new generation of Intel processors and bringing improved battery life to boot. Here’s where to pre-order the new Surface Pro in the UK.

At an event in Shanghai in late May, Microsoft announced a pseudo-successor to the Surface Pro 4, which is simply dubbed ‘Surface Pro’.

This new tablet-cum-laptop hybrid features the latest 7th-generation Intel Kaby Lake processors and a claimed battery life of 13.5 hours.

The new Surface Pro also features a 12.3-inch PixelSense touch display with a decent 2736 x 1824 pixel display resolution – that's a pixel density of 267ppi. There are a raft of storage options ranging from 128GB to 1TB, as well as RAM configurations that fall between 4GB and 16GB of LPDDR3 memory.

All models feature an 8-megapixel rear-facing camera that can capture Full HD video, as well as a 5-megapixel front-facing camera that supports Windows Hello log-ins. And then there are the usual bonus features like a headphone jack, a MicroSDXC card reader, and optional 4G/LTE connectivity.

Microsoft says the new Surface Pro will start shipping in the UK by June 15, 2017.

New Surface Pro configurations

Here’s a table that contains all the possible new Surface Pro configurations and pricing for the UK:

CPU RAM Storage Price Config 1 Intel Core m3 4GB 128GB £799 Config 2 Intel Core i5 4GB 128GB £979 Config 3 Intel Core i5 8GB 256GB £1,249 Config 4 Intel Core i7 8GB 256GB £1,549 Config 5 Intel Core i7 16GB 512GB £2,149 Config 6 Intel Core i7 16GB 1TB £2,699

