Best Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus Deals: The best Galaxy S8 Plus contracts in July 2017

So the supersized Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus has caught your eye and you're on the hunt for the best deal? We've done the legwork for you and funnelled all the top deals on the market right now into one place.

Below, you'll see our carefully curated and up-to-date list of the best value Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus deals from the major UK networks in July 2017. We've been careful to consider every budget and lifestyle, bringing you a mix of deals ranging from basic bargain packages to maxed-out big data bonanzas.

Check out our three favourites this month for starters:

If you want to get the full scoop on what Samsung's large-form flagship has to offer, you can read our full Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus review. If you've read this far, however, you've probably already been won over by that spacious 6.2-inch screen and the specs behind it, which include the Snapdragon 835 chipset, QI wireless charging, Android 7.0 and IP68 water-resistance.

We gave it five stars, with our only minor gripes being the uselessness of Bixby and bad fingerprint scanner placement. Heard all you need to hear? Scroll down to explore our Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus deals.

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus 64GB (Midnight Black) | £39 upfront | Unlimited calls texts | 8GB data | £42.99 per month This EE deal takes top spot this month, giving you a generous helping of triple-speed 4G for a manageable monthly cost. We're impressed with the low upfront cost, too, which no other deal we've seen at this price point manages to match.

Total cost over 24 months: £1070.76

View this deal at Buymobiles.net

Best big data deal

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus 64GB (Midnight Black) | Free upfront | Unlimited calls texts | 30GB data | £47 per month You can always trust Three to be heavy-handed with its data, and this deal is no exception. Go bold with 30GB for just a few quid more than some of the mid-level deals on this page.

Total cost over 24 months: £1128

View this deal at Buymobiles.net

Best Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus deals on EE

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus 64GB (Coral Blue) | £119 upfront | Unlimited calls texts | 8GB data | £37.99 per month If you've got a bit of cash to spare, it pays in the long-term to put it down upfront with mobile phone deals. For your troubles, you get plenty of data and sub-£40 monthly costs with this EE bundle.

Total cost over 24 months: £1030.76

View this deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus 64GB (Midnight Black) | Free upfront | Unlimited calls texts | 15GB data | £47.99 per month This is the best top-tier data contract we could find on EE, but it's nothing special compared to Three's mammoth big data deal. If you're sticking with EE and want to go large, though, this deal offers the best value.

Total cost over 24 months: £1151.76

View this deal at Buymobiles.net

Best Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus deals on Vodafone

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus 64GB (Coral Blue) | £130 upfront | Unlimited calls texts | 4GB data | £42 per month Vodafone isn't the cheapest network for S8 Plus deals at the moment, and the costs all-round on this rather modest 4GB data package don't do wonders on the wallet. Perhaps one for the Vodafone purists.

Total cost over 24 months: £1138

View this deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus 64GB (Coral Blue) | £69.99 upfront | Unlimited calls texts | 16GB data | £50 per month Again, Vodafone doesn't compare to other networks offering deals of a similar ilk here, topping £50 a month as well as asking for cash upfront. It's the unusual Coral Blue version of the S8 Plus, though, which could be a selling point alone for you.

Total cost over 24 months: £1269.99

View this deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Best Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus deals on Three

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus (Midnight Black) | Free upfront | Unlimited calls texts | 8GB data | £45 per month This is a simple, no-frills deal offering plenty of data for a reasonable overall cost. What's more, you don't have to make a financial sacrifice to the mobile phone Gods upfront.

Total cost over 24 months: £1080

View this deal at Buymobiles.net

