Best Samsung Galaxy S8 Deals: Where to buy in April 2017

The year's most eagerly anticipated Android phone, the Samsung Galaxy S8, is here – and it's high time you considered snapping one up. But where can you buy it from, and how much does it cost? We'll be updating this page with all the best Samsung Galaxy S8 deals and pre-order offers as they become available.

Both the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus are set to land soon. Lucky for you, we've finished reviewing the former, which you can read all about in our Samsung Galaxy S8 review.

Yes, the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 are official, boasting 5.8-inch and 6.2-inch Super AMOLED screens respectively. They come packing wireless charging, an iris scanner, and a new camera that aims to reduce blur.

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy S8 is £689, while the Samsung Galaxy S8 costs a heftier £779, and you’ll be able to buy both phones outright starting from April 28 in stores.

It's also worth noting that several retailers – including EE, O2, and Virgin Mobile – are shipping pre-order handsets out on April 19, giving you a chance to get an early unboxing.

Here’s how to grab yours.

Three – Best Galaxy S8 deals

Three has sent pre-order availability live for both the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung Galaxy S8 . You’ll be able to get both phones on various 24-month contracts, a few of which we’ve listed below:

Galaxy S8 (12GB, AYCE minutes/texts) – £99 upfront £45/month

Galaxy S8 (2GB, AYCE minutes/texts) – £99 upfront £40/month

Galaxy S8 (500MB, 300 minutes, AYCE texts) – £99 upfront £35/month

Galaxy S8 (30GB, AYCE minutes/texts) – £99 upfront £55/month

Galaxy S8 (8GB, AYCE minutes/texts) – £99 upfront £51/month

Galaxy S8 (500MB, 300 minutes, AYCE texts) – £99 upfront £40/month

Head over to Three for the latest tariffs.

Buy Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 at Three UK

Carphone Warehouse – Best Galaxy S8 deals

Carphone Warehouse is flogging the new Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 on a pre-order basis right now.

If you trade in an old Samsung Galaxy, you can get up to £170 plus a Samsung wireless speaker worth £99.99 when you pre-order.

Click below to pre-order.

Pre-order Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 at Carphone Warehouse

EE – Best Galaxy S8 deals

Surprise, surprise – EE will be stocking the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 , and has already opened up pre-orders for the handset.

The Galaxy S8 is available for £29.99 on a 24-month £55.99 plan (5GB of data), or free of charge on a 24-month £60.99 monthly plan (7GB of data).

You can also pick up the Galaxy S8 for £29.99 on a £60.99 monthly plan (10GB of data), or free of charge for £65.99 each month (15GB of data).

Click below to pre-order.

Pre-order Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 at EE

O2 – Best Galaxy S8 deals

O2 is selling both the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 on a pre-order basis, with a view to fully launch the handset on April 28.

Here are some example tariffs:

Galaxy S8 (3GB data) – £49.99 upfront, £51/month

Galaxy S8 (5GB data) – £9.99 upfront, £55/month

Galaxy S8 (10GB data) – £9.99 upfront, £59/month

Galaxy S8 (3GB data) – £79.99 upfront, £52/month

Galaxy S8 (5GB data) – £49.99 upfront, £56/month

Galaxy S8 (10GB data) – £9.99 upfront, £60/month

Click below to pre-order.

Pre-order Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 at O2

Tesco Mobile – Best Galaxy S8 deals

Tesco Mobile has confirmed that it will begin selling the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 starting from the April 28 launch day.

You’ll be able to pick up the Galaxy S8 for £44 per month, nabbing you 1500 minutes, 5000 texts, and 3GB of data.

Alternatively, you can get the Galaxy S8 for £47.50 each month, getting you 1500 minutes, 5000 texts, and 3GB of data.

Click below to register interest:

Pre-order Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 at Tesco Mobile

Mobiles.co.uk – Best Galaxy S8 deals

Online retailer Mobiles.co.uk is (unsurprisingly) selling the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 , and offers both handsets on a range of mobile networks.

Check out some of the best Mobiles.co.uk pre-order deals below.

Click below for more information.

Pre-order Samsung Galaxy S8 at Mobiles.co.uk

Samsung – Best Galaxy S8 deals

As usual, you’ll be able to pick up the phone SIM-free directly from Samsung. Click below for details:

Buy Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 from Samsung UK

Vodafone

Vodafone has both new phones available to pre-order.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is available for £30 upfront, on a 24-month plan with £47 monthly payments. This’ll get you unlimited minutes, texts, and a generous 24GB of data – with an inclusive 2GB of roaming data.

You can also get the Samsung Galaxy S8 for £50 upfront on a 24-month £52 monthly plan. This gets you unlimited minutes, texts, and a generous 24GB of data – plus 2GB of roaming data.

Click below to pre-order.

Pre-order Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 at Vodafone

Sky Mobile

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 are both available at Sky Mobile for new and existing customers.

The Galaxy S8 starts from just £36 per month with zero upfront fee on a Swap24 plan.

Click below to pre-order.

Pre-order Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 at Sky Mobile

Virgin

Virgin has both the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 available to pre-order.

You can pick up the Galaxy S8 on a 2GB plan with no upfront cost for £48 per month. You’ll also get a free 64GB SD card if you pre-order the phone.

If you’re an existing Virgin Mobile customer, you can upgrade to the S8 early by trading in your current phone using FreeStyle Trade Up. As well as the early upgrade, you’ll also get a £50 Amazon voucher when you ‘Trade Up’ to the Galaxy S8.

Click below to pre-order.

Pre-order Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 at Virgin

Best Galaxy S8 US Deals

And don’t think we’ve forgotten about our US readers! If you’re looking for the very best tariffs available on Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 handsets, you can use the tool below to track and compare various US price plans for both phones.

Click below for all the best US tariffs.

