If you're looking for the best deals on the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge, your timing is perfect. With all eyes on Samsung's newest arrivals, the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, the Galaxy S7 Edge has dropped in price, meaning there's no better time than now to sneak in and scoop up a brilliant deal.

Here are three of the best Galaxy S7 Edge deals this month:

Just because the Galaxy S7 Edge is no longer Samsung's best handset, that doesn't make it old hat. It's got a stunning camera, good battery life and, of course, that deliciously smooth screen that spills over the edges. It's still a great buy, and the generously cheap payment plans available for it at the moment will make you glad you waited.

Below, you'll see a carefully-curated list of the best Samsung Galaxy S7 deals we've spotted on the market this month. We'll regularly update it as new and better deals roll in to make your search easier. EE is currently this month's champion, with its £27.99/month for 5GB deal making our Editor's Pick. If it's big data you're after, though, check out Three's unbeatable deals at the bottom of this page.

Editor's Pick

Best free phone deal

Best big data deal

Best Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge deals on EE

Galaxy S7 Edge 32GB | £15 upfront | Unltd. calls texts | 5GB data | £27.99/month

This EE deal is one of the very cheapest we could find on the S7 Edge at the moment, with the lowest monthly payments of all the top deals. There's enough data to keep you browsing and streaming comfortably on the go, too.

Total cost over 24 months: £686.76

View this deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Galaxy S7 Edge 32GB | £40 upfront | Unltd. calls texts | 8GB data | £32.99/month

If EE's 5GB data deal doesn't quite give you the internet freedom you're after, this one is the next step up. The upfront payment of £40 does help to keep those monthly costs that bit lower, so don't snub it on that basis – it's got one of the cheapest overall costs on this page.

Total cost over 24 months: £831.76

View this deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Galaxy S7 Edge 32GB | £5 upfront | Unltd. calls texts | 10GB data | £37.99/month

This deal strikes a nice balance between monthly costs and data. The small £5 upfront cost undoubtedly takes the edge off the price of the deal – if only marginally. It's well worth considering if you're in the market for a little more data than average.

Total cost over 24 months: £916.76

View this deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Best Samsung Galaxy S7 deals on O2

Galaxy S7 Edge 32GB | £40 upfront | Unltd. calls texts | 3GB data | £32/month

This deal definitely isn't the cream of the crop, offering just 3GB of data for a fair whack more than better deals on this page. It's the best O2 has to offer at this price point, though – maybe one for existing O2 customers wanting to stay loyal.

Total cost over 24 months: £808

View this deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Galaxy S7 Edge 32GB | Free upfront | Unltd. calls texts | 15Gb data | £44/month

Here's our favourite deal that comes without any upfront costs for the handset. It's not the cheapest deal right now that offers a free phone, but it chucks in a big lump of data to keep you happy.

Total cost over 24 months: £1056

View this deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Best Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge deals on Vodafone

Galaxy S7 Edge 32GB | £15 upfront | Unltd. calls texts | 16GB data | £40/month

Vodafone probably offers some of the best prices for the top-tier data packages after Three (see below). This 16GB deal manages to keep the overall cost on the nicer side of £1000. That's a lot of internet to play with.

Total cost over 24 months: £975

View this deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Galaxy S7 Edge 32GB | Free upfront | Unltd. calls texts | 1GB data | £36/month

The obvious perks with this deal are the free handset and low overall costs, but you get little data. There are cheaper deals on this page – even with Vodafone – offering more bang for your buck, so only consider this one if you've got your sights firmly set on Vodafone and you're not fussed about having loads of internet on the go.

Total cost over 24 months: £864

View this deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Galaxy S7 Edge 32GB | £40 upfront | Unltd. calls texts | 4GB data | £34/month

This is the best mid-level deal Vodafone has to offer on the Galaxy S7 Edge. If you're wanting to stay loyal to the network with a good data allowance for average internetting on the fly, this is the one we'd recommend.

Total cost over 24 months: £856

View this deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Best Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge deals on Three

Galaxy S7 Edge 32GB | Free upfront | Unltd. calls texts | 8GB data | £28/month

This Three deal doesn't force you to make a financial sacrifice to get the data you need for your streaming, downloading and browsing habits. It's the very cheapest deal on this page, and offers one of the best mid-level packages.

Total cost over 24 months: £672

View this deal at Buymobiles.net

Galaxy S7 Edge 32GB | Free upfront | Unltd. calls texts | 30GB data | £30/month

This deal offers a clean sweep of all the threes: 30GB of data for just £30 per month on the Three network. No upfront costs, unlimited calls and texts, and one of the lowest overall costs out of all of the top deals. An astoundingly cheap deal with no strings attached. Nice one, Three.

Total cost over 24 months: £720

View this deal at Buymobiles.net

Have you spotted any great tech deals recently? Let us know in the comments.