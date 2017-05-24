Best Samsung Galaxy S7 Deals: The best pay monthly deals in May 2017

So, your contract's nearly up, you're on the prowl for a shiny upgrade and the Samsung Galaxy S7 has caught your eye? Here, you'll find a simple list of all the best deals on the Samsung Galaxy S7 this month, including deals with all the UK's top network providers for every size budget.

We're constantly scouring the market to find the most budget-friendly and best value deals on the Galaxy S7, so you shouldn't need to go elsewhere to grab a bargain. We look absolutely everywhere to make sure we bring you the best deals for big data usage, low monthly costs, best value for money over the course of the contract, and free phone deals that put the Samsung Galaxy S7 in your hand for zilch upfront.

Should I buy the Samsung Galaxy S7?

The Samsung Galaxy S7 isn't Samsung's most recent smartphone, but it's still one of its most popular. It wraps a fast Exynos 8890 processor, stunning camera and sleek Android interface inside a svelte, shiny package clad in Gorilla Glass 4. It also carries an IP68 waterproof rating, which means you can dunk the Galaxy S7 into 1m of water for up to 30 minutes without damaging the phone. Brilliant.

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy S7 32GB | £40 upfront | Unlimited calls texts | 2GB | £22.99/month

Our Editor's Pick of the month offers the lowest overall cost that we could find for the Samsung Galaxy S7. If you're not a heavy data user and instead prefer to chat, then this cheap, affordable deal is right up your street.

Total cost over 24 months: £591.76

Best Free Phone Deal

Samsung Galaxy S7 32GB | Free upfront | Unlimited calls texts | 6GB | £30/month

This is the best deal we could find that gives you the shiny Galaxy S7 without a hefty upfront premium. Start as you mean to go on with monthly payments of just £30 for a healthy sum of data and all the texts and calls you'll ever need.

Total cost over 24 months: £720

Best Big Data Deal

Samsung Galaxy S7 32GB | Free upfront | Unlimited calls texts | 30GB | £29/month

If your main priority is data, this is the best value deal we could find that gives you tons of the stuff. It's only £29 per month and there's no upfront cost, which is ridiculously affordable considering the insane amount of downloading and streaming you'll be doing with 30GB.

Total cost over 24 months: £696

Best Samsung Galaxy S7 deals with EE

Samsung Galaxy S7 32GB | £15 upfront | 1000 mins | Unl texts | 2GB | £25.49/month

This is a cheap, data-light little deal with EE that's perfect for frequent texters and talkers who stick close to a Wi-Fi connection. It offers one of the cheapest overall costs, too.

Total cost over 24 months: £626.76

Samsung Galaxy S7 32GB | £15 upfront | Unlimited calls texts | 5GB | £27.99/month

If you're after a good mid-level deal that won't break the bank but still offers a sizeable portion of data, then this is a brilliant choice. Nice and cheap upfront, too.

Total cost over 24 months: £686.76

Best Samsung Galaxy S7 deals on O2

Samsung Galaxy S7 32GB | £30 upfront | Unlimited calls texts | 20GB | £35/month

We're impressed with this big data deal from O2. If you've got a more flexible budget and don't want to run out of data mid-YouTube binge on the bus, this deal will see you through.

Total cost over 24 months: £870

Samsung Galaxy S7 32GB | £40 upfront | Unlimited calls texts | 3GB | £27/month

This is our Editor's Pick of the month, and offers the lowest overall cost that we could find for the Samsung Galaxy S7. If you're not a heavy data user and instead prefer to chat, then this cheap, affordable deal is right up your street.

Total cost over 24 months: £688

Samsung Galaxy S7 32GB | £65 upfront | Unlimited calls texts | 10GB | £31/month

Anyone yearning for a bigger data allowance without the eye-wateringly big monthly payments will like this deal. You do have to pay £65 upfront, but that affords you a comfortable pool of data for your above-average streaming and downloading habits.

Total cost over 24 months: £809

Best Samsung Galaxy S7 Deals on Vodafone

Samsung Galaxy S7 32GB | £15 upfront | Unlimited calls texts | 1GB | £28/month

Here's another brilliant deal for anyone who sticks near a Wi-Fi connection most of the time and talks more than they browse.

Total cost over 24 months: £687

Samsung Galaxy S7 32GB | £90 upfront | Unlimited calls texts | 1GB | £23/month

This is a watered down version of the Vodafone deal above, letting you cut the monthly payments and overall cost by laying down £90 upfront. Worth considering if you're a stickler for finding the very best bargain.

Total cost over 24 months: £642

Best Samsung Galaxy S7 Deals on Three

Samsung Galaxy S7 32GB | Free upfront | Unlimited calls texts | 30GB | £29/month

If your main priority is data, this is the best value deal we could find that gives you tons of the stuff. It's only £29 per month and there's no upfront cost, which is ridiculously affordable considering the insane amount of downloading and streaming you'll be doing with 30GB.

Total cost over 24 months: £696

Samsung Galaxy S7 32GB | Free upfront | Unlimited calls texts | 4GB | £25/month

Three is usually pretty liberal with its handing out of data, but this deal strips it back to offer one of the best packages for the average phone user. With enough data for general browsing and streaming out and about, and low monthly costs, it's a no brainer.

Total cost over 24 months: £600

