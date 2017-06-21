Best Samsung Galaxy S6 Deals: The best pay monthly contracts in June 2017

Looking for the best Samsung Galaxy S6 deals? You're in the right place. On this page, we've rounded up the cream of the crop in June 2017, with the best value Galaxy S6 deals from top UK networks.

We'll keep this page up to date with the best bargains deals as they pop up, so you shouldn't have to look elsewhere to find a pay monthly contract that suits your needs and budget.

Check out three of our favourite deals for starters:

So is the Samsung Galaxy S6 the phone for you? Well, it might not be Samsung's latest and greatest phone anymore since the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S8 came to town, but it's still got presence.

With its shiny glass and metal finish, it arguably laid the foundations for a more high-end look among the Galaxy series. It's got a great camera and has just been updated with the latest Android Nougat 7.0 OS, so it's definitely still holding its own next to the 2017 flagships.

Want to know more? Read our full Samsung Galaxy S6 review.

Editor's Pick

Galaxy S6 64GB (Blue) | £14.99 upfront | Unl. calls texts | 5GB data | £39/month

This O2 deal gets top place this month, offering the ideal data allowance for the average person who likes to download a little, stream a little, and browse a lot on the go. That tiny upfront cost does help keep the price down in the long-run, too.

Total cost over 24 months: £950.99

View this deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Best free phone deal

Galaxy S6 64GB (Blue) | Free upfront | Unl. calls texts | 15GB data | £39/month

After a great deal on the Galaxy S6 without having to pay the earth before it's even in your hand? This O2 deal steals the show in June, with plenty of data for guzzling internet on the go. The monthly costs are pretty low considering you don't have to cough up upfront, but it's not the cheapest around.

Total cost over 24 months: £936

View this deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Best big data deal

Galaxy S6 64GB (Blue) | £49 upfront | Unl. calls texts | 30GB data | £39/month

After a bucket-load of data? O2 has piled it on thick with this cracking 30GB deal. If you're happy to pay that upfront fee for the handset, you're rewarded with super-low monthly payments.

Total cost over 24 months: £985.99

View this deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Best Samsung Galaxy S6 deals on EE

Galaxy S6 64GB (Black) | £49.99 upfront | Unl. calls texts | 8GB data | £42.99/month

EE isn't offering the cheapest deals on the Galaxy S6 at the moment, but here's the best mid-level option we spotted. Great for existing EE customers wanting to stick, but not so great for everyone else. Check EE's deals below if you want to go cheaper in this data range.

Total cost over 24 months: £1081.75

View this deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Galaxy S6 64GB (Black) | £9.99 upfront | Unl. calls texts | 10GB data | £49.99/month

Again, EE's Galaxy S6 aren't the best value this month, but if you're an existing customer determined to stay loyal, this 10GB data deal might suit you. At least that upfront cost is small, and there's a roomy 10GB of data to play with.

Total cost over 24 months: £1161.75

View this deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Best Samsung Galaxy S6 deals on O2

Galaxy S6 128GB (Blue) | £39.99 upfront | Unl. calls texts | 6GB data | £40/month

This is a great value deal considering it's for the roomy 128GB version of the Galaxy S6. You get plenty of data for the average level of browsing, streaming and downloading on the go, and the upfront cost helps trim those monthly costs down a little.

Total cost over 24 months: £999.99

View this deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Galaxy S6 64GB (Blue) | £49.99 upfront | Unl. calls texts | 10GB data | £39/month

Here's another generous O2 contract that levels off the monthly payments by asking for a little upfront first. It's definitely worth it for that 10GB data allowance, which should be more than enough for browsing, app-hopping, streaming and more during those Wi-Fi-free moments.

Total cost over 24 months: £985.99

View this deal at Mobiles.co.uk

View this deal at Mobiles.co.uk

View this deal at Mobiles.co.uk

View this deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Galaxy S6 64GB (Blue) | £34.99 upfront | Unl. calls texts | 3GB data | £35/month

Not fussed about having data up to your ears? Here's a mini 3GB deal that has the lowest price tag of all the best Galaxy S6 deals this month. The small cost per month suits the more modest budget, too.

Total cost over 24 months: £874.99

View this deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Best Samsung Galaxy S6 deals on Vodafone

Galaxy S6 64GB (Blue) | £19.99 upfront | Unl. calls texts | 8GB data | £44/month

Vodafone sits somewhere above EE and below O2 for best Galaxy S6 deals this month, and this 8GB package is a respectable one. Its low upfront cost is probably what will swing it for most people.

Total cost over 24 months: £1075.99

View this deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Galaxy S6 64GB (Blue) | £44.99 upfront | Unl. calls texts | 16GB data | £38/month

Here, Vodafone is lavishing customers with a hefty 16GB data allowance for a less money than some of the much more data-light deals on this page. You might have to pay a little upfront, but you reap the rewards with those reasonable monthly payments.

Total cost over 24 months: £956.99

View this deal at Mobiles.co.uk

