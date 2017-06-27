Best Samsung Galaxy J3 Deals: The best Galaxy J3 pay monthly contracts in June 2017

Thinking of the Samsung Galaxy J3 for your next phone? You're in luck. We've pulled together all the best pay monthly contracts on the Galaxy J3 this month to make your search loads easier.

Our top picks below range from data-light options for the modest budget, to big data packages that offer more bang for your buck. We'll keep this page fresh with the best deals from top UK networks like O2, Three and Vodafone, as well as the lesser-known iD network, which is currently offering some totally affordable small-data Galaxy J3 deals starting at £14.99 per month.

Here are three of our favourite Galaxy J3 deals this month to start the ball rolling:

In case you're still unsure if the Galaxy J3 is the phone for you, you can read our full Samsung Galaxy J3 review to get the lowdown. The nub of it is that it's a mixed bag of high-end features – like its OLED screen – and a few undesirable points, like its weak battery like and older, slower CPU.

Still, it has Samsung blood running through its veins, and if you're a Samsung fan after a cheap contract that won't feel like you're signing your life away for two years, it's the natural option. Plus, we have a treat to make your bargain hunt even easier – just enter our voucher code TRUSTED10 at the checkout to get £10 off the upfront cost of market deals below.

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy J3 (8GB White) | £25 upfront | 600 minutes | 5000 texts | 4GB data | £16.99 per month Here's our flavour of the month – a marvellously affordable deal on iD that offers a decent dollop of data for a competitively low monthly cost. Be aware it's on the 8GB version of the J3, though.

Total cost over 24 months: £432.76

View this deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Best big data deal

Samsung Galaxy J3 (8GB Black) | Free upfront | 600 minutes | Unlimited texts | 30GB data | £31 per month This generous Three deal is great if you have a bigger budget to play with – and an even bigger appetite for internet on the go. It's our favourite big data deal this month, offering a whopping 30GB data allowance for so much more than simply browsing.

Total cost over 24 months: £744

View this deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Best Samsung Galaxy J3 deals on EE

Samsung Galaxy J3 (16GB Black) | Free upfront | Unlimited calls texts | 5GB data | £27.99 per month We like this mid-level EE deal because it's friendly on the wallet upfront, as well as keeping those monthly costs nice and gentle. You get the max 16GB storage version of the J3, too.

Total cost over 24 months: £671.76

View this deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Samsung Galaxy J3 (16GB Black) | Free upfront | Unlimited calls texts | 8GB data | £32.99 per month If you want just a little more data than the average person, this 8GB EE deal will suit you well. It's not the cheapest deal out there, though – you might be better off looking at some of the big data deals from other networks to get greater value for money.

Total cost over 24 months: £791.76

View this deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Best Samsung Galaxy J3 deals on O2

Samsung Galaxy J3 (16GB Black) | Free upfront | Unlimited calls texts | 15GB data | £33 per month O2 has some great J3 deals this month, and this 15GB contract makes some mid-level deals from other networks look frankly obnoxious. Free upfront, plenty of data, minutes and texts up to your eyeballs, and still just £33 a month. A pretty perfect sweep.

Total cost over 24 months: £792

View this deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Samsung Galaxy J3 (16GB Black) | Free upfront | Unlimited calls texts | 30GB data | £39 per month This is O2's pièce de résistance – a maxed out 30GB data deal with calls and texts galore for zero upfront. It's a little more expensive than some big data deals, but that's because it's on the more roomy 16GB version of the J3.

Total cost over 24 months: £936

View this deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Best Samsung Galaxy J3 deals on Vodafone

Samsung Galaxy J3 (16GB Black) | Free upfront | Unlimited calls texts | 16GB | £29 per month Vodafone's best deals this month offer plenty of data for roaming away from the homely comfort of Wi-Fi. It's cheaper than some mid-level deals on this page, and even throws in the 16GB storage version of the J3.

Total cost over 24 months: £696

View this deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Samsung Galaxy J3 (16GB Black) | Free upfront | Unlimited calls texts | 32GB data | £36 per month This is Vodafon'e best data-heavy deal for ultimate 4G freedom, and you don't have to worry about forking out upfront for the privilege. It's one of the priciest deals on this page in terms of overall cost, so have a think about whether you really want to choose Vodafone before you commit.

Total cost over 24 months: £864

View thi s deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Best Samsung Galaxy J3 deals on Three Samsung Galaxy J3 (8GB Black) | £9.99 upfront | Unlimited calls texts | 2GB data | £19 per month Here's a tidy little deal for the smaller budget. Stick near a trusty Wi-Fi connection, and the 2GB data allowance that Three is offering here will get you far. Those low monthly costs are seriously hard to resist.

Total cost over 24 months: £465.99

View this deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Samsung Galaxy J3 (8GB Black) | Free upfront | Unlimited calls texts | 12GB data | £26 per month Three keeps the cost low on this upper-tier data deal by offering up the 8GB storage version of the J3. There's less space to cram in pictures and videos, but you're rewarded with plenty of 4G for staying occupied on the go.

Total cost over 24 months: £624

View this deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Samsung Galaxy J3 (8GB Black) | Free upfront | Unlimited calls | 800 texts | Unlimited data | £34 per month If your thirst for the internet simply cannot be quenched, this Three deal is your savior. You don't get as much storage space for your media files, but frankly, you'll be too busy basking in the tranquil waters of unlimited 4G to care.

Total cost over 24 months: £816

View this deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Samsung Galaxy J3 (8GB black) | Free upfront | 600 minutes | Unlimited texts | 30GB data | £31 per month In case Three's ambitious unlimited data deal feels like too big a burden to handle, you can always crank it down to a more manageable deal like this 30GB winner.

Total cost over 24 months: £744

View this deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Samsung Galaxy J3 (16GB Black) | £5 upfront | 300 minutes | 5000 texts | 2GB data | £14.99 per month This iD deal offers the lowest monthly cost of all the deals we spotted this month. If you have humble data and call needs, this is your perfect match.

Total cost over 24 months: £364.76

View this deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Spotted a great deal J3 that's not on this page? Tell us in the comments.