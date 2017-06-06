Samsung's Galaxy Book hybrid is now available for pre-order in the UK

Samsung launched its new Surface Pro rival earlier this year in the form of the Galaxy Book, and now you can pre-order the device in the UK.

The company first showed off the device at MWC back in February, showcasing 12 and 10-inch configurations, both of which have slightly different internals.

Now, those looking to get in on the Samsung hybrid action can pre-order both ahead of their official release on June 16.

Before you go rushing to pre-order, however, its worth noting that prices for the new Galaxy Book start from £649, which is a tad steep for a hybrid device such as this.

Still, there's no denying the Galaxy Book is an impressive device, coming with an attachable keyboard dock and updated S Pen stylus.

There's two USB-C ports on the 12-inch model, which also benefits from a 7th-gen Intel Core i5-7200U Kaby Lake CPU clocked at 3.1GHz.

If you opt for the smaller configuration, you'll be getting an Intel Core m3 processor clocked at 2.6GHz.

We tested the 128GB 12-inch model with 4GB of RAM, rather than the more expensive 256GB model with 8GB of RAM, and found it to be an impressive offering.

We wrote: "Both the 12- and 10-inch Galaxy Books look like seriously impressive hybrid devices. However, from what I’ve seen, outside of their branding and aesthetics, they're completely different devices that cater to two different markets."

"The 12-inch variant has a super-looking screen that, combined with the tablet’s S Pen, seems tailor-made for artists and photographers.

"...The smaller, 10-inch variant seems better suited to general consumers who have been hankering after Microsoft’s long-rumoured Surface Mini."

UK consumers can pre-order the Galaxy Book through Samsung’s online store right now. The Galaxy Book will launch in the UK on the June 16.

Let us know if you pre-order in the comments.