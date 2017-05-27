Best Samsung Galaxy A5 Deals: The best pay monthly contracts in May 2017

If you're trying to find the best deals around right now on the Samsung Galaxy A5, you've come to the right place. We've done the research for you and put together an up-to-date list of the top bargains on the A5 from the leading UK networks.

When we search for the latest phone deals, we make sure to pick only the best value pay monthly contracts that give you most bang for your buck possible. Whether you're after a deal with the lowest possible monthly costs, oodles of data or a simple setup for texting and talking, you should find the most budget-friendly deal in our list below.

For extra savings, you can use our exclusive voucher code TRUSTED10 at the checkout to get £10 off the upfront cost of market deals below.

Should you buy the Samsung Galaxy A5?

The Samsung Galaxy A5 is a well-specced and affordable mid-range phone that holds its own among Samsung's 2017 rabble. It's very similar looking to the Samsung Galaxy S7 – so much so, in fact, that if you put them next to each other it takes a second to tell the difference. That is, unless you opt for one of the pastel colour versions of the A5.

It carries an older, but nonetheless fast, Snapdragon 615 processor, and has a great rear-facing 16-megapixel camera. It even has IP65 water-resistance like Samsung's flagship models, meaning you can dunk it in one metre of water for 30 minutes without killing it. If you're looking for a great non-flagship phone, you can't go wrong with the A5. Read our full Samsung Galaxy A5 review to find out more.

Samsung Galaxy A5 32Gb | £14.99 upfront | Unl calls texts | 2GB data | £22.99/month

This EE deal is by far the best value A5 bundle around this month. Most 500MB data contracts are this price, so you're getting away with a decent little chunk of data for a knockout monthly cost. Use voucher code TRUSTED10 at the checkout to save £10.

Total cost over 24 months: £566.75

View this deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Samsung Galaxy A5 32GB | Free upfront | Unl calls texts | 5GB | £27.99/month

Here's the best deal we could find this month that gives you the A5 for no upfront cost. The monthly payments are an absolute bargain considering how much data EE has thrown in.

Total cost over 24 months: £671.76

View this deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Samsung Galaxy A5 32G B | Free upfront | 600 mins | Unl texts | 30GB | £36/month

If you're hunting for an A5 deal with loads of data, this one with Three the best we spotted. You don't get quite as much talk time as other deals, but you'll be too busy guzzling through the mammoth 30GB of data to really care. You can always count on Three to shower you with data.

Total cost over 24 months: £864

View this deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Best Samsung Galaxy A5 deals on EE

Best Samsung Galaxy A5 deals on O2

Samsung Galaxy A5 32GB | Free upfront | Unl calls texts | 3GB | £27/month

O2's deals don't really compare to the great offers EE has on the A5 this month, but here's the cream of the crop for loyal O2 customers. You get a basic data allowance, and unlimited talk/text time for a fairly reasonable price

Total cost over 24 months: £648

View this deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Best Samsung Galaxy A5 deals on Vodafone

Samsung Galaxy A5 32GB | Free upfront | Unl calls texts | 16GB | £36/month

Like O2, Vodafone isn't offering the most generous deals around on the A5. This is a good data package for an above-average level of streaming and downloading on the go, but it doesn't really come close to the data-heavy deals below from Three. Still, it's the best Vodafone deal we spotted this month.

Total cost over 24 months: £864

View this deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Best Samsung Galaxy A5 deals on Three

Samsung Galaxy A5 32GB | Free upfront | Unl calls texts | 8GB | £26/month

There's nothing to argue about with this incredibly reasonable bundle from Three. No upfront costs, minutes and texts up to your ears, plenty of data and super-low monthly payments.

Total cost over 24 months: £624

View this deal at Buymobiles.net

