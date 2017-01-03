Best PlayStation VR games – The games your PS4 needs

PlayStation VR is an excellent piece of tech. If you've grabbed a headset, no doubt you're currently for the best games currently available and the best value for money. The headset is pretty expensive, after all.

With plenty of games already available and more to come this year, there's plenty to choose from. To help you choose, TrustedReviews has compiled a list of our favourite PSVR games.

Watch: Our pick of the top 5 PlayStation VR games you can buy:

RIGS: Mechanized Combat League

Release Date: Out Now

Developed by Killzone creator Guerilla Games, RIGS has you compete in The Mechanized Combat League, a competition that combines explosive basketball action with giant mech suits. The premise might sound a bit silly, but in practice it’s exhilarating.

The game pits two teams of three against each other, and to score you must push yourself through a goal located in the centre of the map. It’s an unorthodox twist, giving each game a palpable sense of tension as you and your team rush towards the goal.

There are three different rigs to choose from, each of which have their own unique weapons and abilities. RIGS can be played co-operatively too, with one player wearing the headset while everyone else has traditional controllers. RIGS will no doubt prove how unpredictable and exciting the act of motion can be in virtual reality, twisting and turning you in ways not possible in traditional games.

Star Wars Battlefront: X-Wing VR

Release Date: Out Now

Free with all existing Star Wars Battlefront and PlayStation VR owners, this brief virtual reality experience has you sat in the cockpit on an X-Wing soaring across the open reaches of spaces. Lasting roughly 15 minutes, this singular mission is a short yet wonderful ride through the iconic sci-fi universe.

Played entirely through a first-person perspective, you'll have full control over your own ship as you soar across space and switch up the firing modes of your various weapons. This is an essential play for hardcore Star Wars fans, presenting the beloved universe in truly unprecendented detail.

It also proves to be a rather alluring teaser for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story before it hits cinemas next week.

Until Dawn: Rush of Blood

Release Date: Out Now

Until Dawn terrified us back in 2015 with its engrossing story, great scares and memorable cast of characters, and now Sony is bringing an on-rails spin-off to Playstation VR. Described as a “descent into madness” by Supermassive Games, Rush of Blood will take you on a literal rollercoaster ride filled with thrills, scares and arcade-style shooter action.

Rush of Blood will feature a carnival-inspired aesthetic complemented by many of the terrifying creatures found in Until Dawn. Survival horror is a brilliant genre for virtual reality, more so when you’re left squirming in your seat on an inescapable ghost train with nothing but a puny firearm to defend yourself with.

Unfortunately, you won’t be making any vital decisions in Rush of Blood, but it should make for a horrifying ride if you fancy spooking your friends in VR this October.

Tumble VR

Release Date: Out Now

Inspired by the PS3 title of the same name, Tumble VR is an engaging puzzler set to test your physical dexterity and mental skills. Once again developed by Supermassive Games, Tumble has been completely reimagined for PlayStation VR, and it looks super-fun.

Using the DualShock 4 or PlayStation Move controller you must assemble structures using a variety of shapes. Puzzles can range from building a simple tower or a deviously complicated bridge, many of which will be timed to keep you on your toes as the challenge continues to increase with each stage.

Much like RIGS, a second player can jump into the game without a headset. Tumble VR seems to be a fresh approach to a tried-and-trusted genre, and we can’t wait to try it out.

Batman Arkham VR

Release Date: Out Now

Be honest, you've always wanted to be the Batman. Stepping into the boots and strapping on the cape of the iconic crime fighter as you glide across the grimey streets of Gotham. Batman Arkham VR does just this, and it's exclusive to PlayStation VR. Developed by Rocksteady, this first-person experience can be completed in about 90 minutes, but provides a great level of superhero immersion that simply can't be found anywhere else.

Taking place in the very same universe created by the beloved Arkham franchise, Arkham VR has you solving puzzles, fighting bad guys and reliving the origin story of our troubled hero. For the first time ever, you can see Bruce Wayne's parents get capped right before your very eyes.

Arkham VR is simply a must-buy for any Batman fan picking up PSVR. Rocksteady has proven itself time and again as the perfect creator of Batman games, and extending its brilliance into VR with such aplomb should be applauded.

Playroom VR

Release Date: Out Now

Playroom VR will be free for everyone who buys the headset, and it looks to be a fun little glimpse into the possibilities of virtual reality. The idea of playing with adorable robotic creatures in a manufactured landscape is exciting, and a perfect fit for Sony’s device.

It seems you'll be able to control a number of characters, including a giant sea monster, a stylish purple cat and a robotic cowboy. Each of these will have its own playable scenario, encouraging you to experiment with the headset in new and exciting ways.

Sony is also placing an emphasis on local multiplayer, encouraging your friends to play as cute little robots as they carry plates of cheese for your cat or flee from a rampaging monster. Playroom VR won’t have lasting appeal, but it should give you a fun way to experiment with the headset once set up.

PlayStation VR Worlds

Release Date: Out Now

Featuring five unique games, PlayStation VR Worlds is bound to be an essential purchase once October rolls around. Whether it be deep-diving with sharks, exploring a distant galaxy or helming the London mafia, VR worlds has plenty to offer.

Each game has been built from the ground up for virtual reality, engineered to provide an unmatched sense of immersion. In other words, you can do some cool stuff that would probably kill you in real life. I mean, who doesn’t want to swim with sharks and luge down a highway filled with speeding cars and colossal 18-wheelers?

It's unclear how long each game will be, but hopefully they possess enough depth to keep you invested beyond a single playthrough.

Rez Infinite

Release Date: Out Now

A remake of the undeniably psychadelic rail-shooter that originally debuted on the Sega Dreamcast, Rez Infinite revitalises the cult classic with upgraded visuals and complete support for PlayStation VR. If virtual reality proves too much for you, the game is also playable in its entirety without the headset. But where’s the fun in that?

Acting as a launch title for Sony’s upcoming device, Rez Infinite will include new stages and never-before-seen content cut from the original game way back in 2001. Rez is renowned for its sharp, snappy gameplay and overwhelming visuals, which will no doubt spring to life in the medium of virtual reality.

If you never got to experience Rez back in the day, now is the perfect opportunity.

Battlezone

Release date: Out Now

Of all the games we expected to surface on PlayStation VR, a remake of an Atari 2600 classic from the 1980s certainly wasn’t one of them. That being said, Battlezone looks like an absolute riot. Taking the archaic, polygonal art style of the original game and translating it into virtual reality couldn’t have been easy, but it's certainly paid off.

From what we’ve played, Battlezone could be one of the very best games to debut on PlayStation VR, delivering fast-paced action and deliriously awesome visuals. Described as the “mother of all tank games” by developer Rebellion, it lets you play as mankind’s last hero as you battle endlessly across the neon wastelands of Earth. If the visuals and explosions haven’t peaked your interest, we don’t know what will.

Driveclub VR

Release Date: Out Now

Evolution Studios’ Driveclub was a controversial and botched experience when it launched back in 2014, failing to deliver on its promises of a truly immersive racing sim. Fast-forward to 2016 and it’s a perfectly competent racer with plenty of content, and it’s now drifting its way into virtual reality. Having been upscaled to 120fps and imbued with immersive 3D audio, Driveclub VR hopes to emulate the scope and ambition of the original game.

All new tracks and locations have been developed to take full advantage of PlayStation VR, thrusting you into the cockpit of immaculately detailed cars that would make the most passionate of motorheads swoon. There's also Cruise Mode, which lets you sit back, relax and enjoy the scenery as your car automatically navigates the track. Driveclub is absolutely gorgeous, so we can't wait to sip our coffee on the virtual roads of Japan, Norway and Scotland.

Resident Evil 7

Release Date: January 24, 2017

While technically not available yet, it's available very soon and you can enjoy the terrifying Kitchen demo for free right now on the PSN Store – a prelude to the main game. The Beginning Hour demo also supports PSVR.

Capcom is reinventing its iconic survival horror franchise with Resident Evil 7, switching to a first-person perspective and focusing on unfiltered, uncompromising horror. Taking place after the events of Resident Evil 6, you play as Ethan, an incredibly unlucky man on the hunt for his missing wife, who seems to have disappeared into a dark, ominous mansion. Ring any bells?

The entirety of Resident Evil 7 will be playable through PlayStation VR, giving no means of escape as you explore some terrifying locales dotted with relentlessly horrifying enemies. You’re not completely defenseless, though, with weapons such as pistols, shotguns, chainsaws and even flamethrowers confirmed to be in your arsenal.

Taking inspiration from the likes of Paranormal Activity, The Blair Witch Project and almost certainly P.T, Resident Evil 7 is shaping up to a truly special entry in the beloved series.

100FT Robot Golf

Release Date: Out Now

What more can we say about this one that can’t be gained from the stupidly obviously title? You play as massive robots who happen to enjoy a round a golf every once in a while. Set in a fully destructible world, its objective is to get the ball in the hole as quickly as possible, no matter how much havoc you happen to cause along the way.

If a building, cliff face or structure happens to be in your way, swing your club and demolish it. You can even play with up to three other players via splitscreen or online, as you clumsily clamber towards par. Some of the confirmed locations include an endless metropolis, bubbling volcanoes and even the moon. Just another day at the robotic office, then?

Like many titles on this list, 100FT Robot Golf is also playable without PlayStation VR, but you won’t be getting the full experience until you’ve donned the headset and disappeared into its virtual world.

Thumper

Release Date: Out Now

This high-octane rhythm title has you controlling a small, metallic beetle as it roars through a series of fast, relentless tracks. Every movement is done in time with the music, which has you switching directions in a fashion that feels both dynamic and unpredictable.

Thumper's beauty is in its simplicity, hooking you with simple yet challenging gameplay mechanics and some almost euphoric visuals. The overblown combination of fast moving colours, objects and shapes is a graphical treat for anyone, let alone a VR noobie.

Much like some of the other titles on this list, Thumper is playable with or without PlayStation VR. However, it's certainly more heart-pounding when you're thrust directly into the action.

Gran Turismo Sport

Release Date: 2017

PlayStation has always been known for the legendary Gran Turismo franchise, so it makes perfect sense for Sony’s flagship racing gem to embrace its virtual reality headset. Referred to as the first in a new generation for Gran Turismo by series creator Kazunori Yamauchi, Sport will be fully compatible with PlayStation VR when it launches in 2017.

Featuring three unique modes – Campaign, Sports Mode and Arcade Mode – Gran Turismo Sport will focus on both online and offline play with competitive online events to be held on a regular basis. It is unclear whether these eSports-esque occasions will implement VR, but it’s certainly a possibility.

Unfortunately, this instalment will do away with the dynamic weather and day-night cycle found in previous games. However, you’ll still have an option to change the time of day before entering a race.

Golem

Release Date: TBA

This PlayStation VR exclusive from Highwire Games is all about size, and how your perspective changes as you grow and continue to overcome increasingly daunting obstacles. You play as a young girl who's been seriously injured, desperate to explore the outside world.

She soon finds herself with the power to control golems with her eyes and movements. These mythical creatures come in all shapes and sizes, some smaller than insects while others tower over the tallest of buildings. As the game progresses you will find yourself in control of increasingly colossal giants.

You’ll find yourself creeping through ordinary bedrooms, faraway lands and mystical ruins abundant with treasure as you learn to control these abnormal creatures. Golem is an interesting take on perspective that virtual reality is perfect for, putting you in situations that make you feel both enormous and insignificant.

So those are some of the titles you can play on PlayStation VR. You’ll also able to test eight different games with the free demo disc that comes packaged with each unit.