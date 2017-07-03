Best Peugeot 3008 deals

Peugeot 3008 review summary:

If it’s better to be late than never, then Peugeot has played a shrewd hand with its new 3008. The SUV joins the party just as rivals are contemplating their mid-life facelifts, but it beats most of them hands-down.

‘It goes straight for the SUV heartland and is big on style,’ says Car. ‘Peugeot has fixed what was wrong with the old 3008 and developed what was right,’ says Top Gear. ‘The dashboard is more akin to a motor show concept with its plentiful mix of materials and avant-garde design,’ says What Car?

It’s mounted on Peugeot’s latest platform; a stretched version of the one under the 308 hatchback, in fact, and it’s big – according to Car, ‘bigger than the all-conquering Nissan Qashqai.’

Engines are a predictable mix of petrol and diesel with the emphasis on the latter. The BlueHDi 120 is the sweet spot thanks, says Carbuyer, to its ‘70.6mpg economy figure.’ Or, says What Car? you consider the 1.2 PureTech 130 petrol which is ‘surprisingly peppy and eager to rev.’

The biggest surprise? Sit down for this, says Car: ‘The 3008 is actually good to drive. There’s a dash of the old Peugeot magic.’

Carbuyer reckons the interior ‘is the best ever fitted to a Peugeot.’ Its particularly excited about the dynamic i-Cockpit digital instrument display that can change from instrument dials to sat nav screen, and which is standard across the trim range. Talking of which, mid-spec Allure is its top choice. However, the 2.0 HDi auto in top-spec GT Line trim ‘pushes the price to £33,000.’

What Car? praises the driving position and visibility, as well as front cabin space. The rear cabin is a bit cramped, though, but at least the flat floor ‘gives the middle passenger plenty of foot space.’ The 3008’s ‘mighty 591-litre boot’ gets the thumbs up from Car.

Giveaway discounts of up to 14% are possible. Achieve that on a 1.2 PureTech or 1.6 BlueHDi 120 Allure and being late will never have felt so good.

Top Peugeot 3008 Model Picks:

Most sensible : Peugeot 3008 1.6 BlueHDi 120 Allure

: Peugeot 3008 1.6 BlueHDi 120 Allure Most fun: Peugeot 3008 1.6 e-THP 165 GT Line auto

Peugeot 3008 1.6 e-THP 165 GT Line auto Don’t bother: Peugeot 30082.0 BlueHDi 180 GT Line auto

Peugeot 30082.0 BlueHDi 180 GT Line auto Must-have tech: Smart electric tailgate with keyless entry and Go

Peugeot 3008 Rivals:

Renault Kadjar

Renault’s Nissan Qashqai-based SUV is roomy, good value, pleasant to drive and comes with a decent four-year warranty. It’s also got a big boot. However, basic models are just that, top-spec versions are expensive and quality is questionable.

Nissan Qashqai

The car that kickstarted today’s SUV love affair is still about the best in the class. It has a thoughtfully designed cabin, good ride and handling, and efficient engines. Top-spec versions are expensive, though, and the auto is a noisy CVT.

Kia Sportage

A seven-year warranty, some keen prices, a spacious cabin, and well equipped; there’s not much wrong with the Sportage. Look closer, though, and it’s not much fun to drive, running costs are average and the diesel engine is unrefined.

Mazda CX-5

With its keen handling, good grip and minimal body roll in corners, the CX-5 is good to drive. It’s stylish and well-equipped, too, but it’s not as roomy or practical as newer rivals such as the Renault Kadjar.

Best Peugeot 3008 review: Car Magazine 4/5

Previous version:

Peugeot 3008 (2009-2017): More MPV (people carrier) than SUV and not especially attractive but practical, spacious and comfortable. Decent to drive, too, and now it’s been discontinued you can bet there are some truly stonking deals out there.