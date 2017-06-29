Best OnePlus 5 Deals: Where to buy SIM-free, UK networks and trade-in

Looking to buy the OnePlus 5? We have all the details you need to pre-order the OnePlus 5, including where to buy on a UK network.

The OnePlus 5 is finally official, and it looks as good as we expected. Boasting a slick design, dual cameras, and Qualcomm’s powerful Snapdragon 835 chip, it’s a major contender for flagship of the year.

We gave the OnePlus 5 a respectable 4.5/5 score in our review, praising the handset’s fantastic software, great value, excellent Dash Charge, and the impressive dual-camera arrangement. Here’s our verdict:

"Even though at £449/$479 the OnePlus 5 is the most expensive entry in the series yet, it still is undeniably one of the biggest bargains in tech. Considering varieties of the iPhone 7 and Samsung Galaxy S8 can cost up to £400 more, it really does feel like OnePlus is onto another winner."

"It’s not quite the revolutionary step forward that the OnePlus 3 was, but there are solid improvements across the board. I can’t see anyone picking up this phone and feeling short-changed or disappointed.”

The OnePlus 5 starts from £449 for the 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant, and rises to £499 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage model. Here’s how to get one.

OnePlus 5 Early Drop: How to buy and official promo code

During the OnePlus 5 announcement, OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei revealed that the phone would be available on an ‘Early Drop’ basis if you could guess the secret code. The code was Clearer Photos, but that doesn't matter any more because the handset is now available to buy outright.

Buy Now: Get OnePlus 5 at OnePlus Store from £449

OnePlus 5 Deals: Where to buy on contract

If you'd rather get the handset on a mobile contract, you can pick up the handset at O2, which is the phone's exclusive high street retailer in the UK.

The handset is available to buy from the link below:

Buy Now: OnePlus 5 at O2 from £9.99 upfront, £36 monthly

OnePlus 5 Trade-in Program

OnePlus has also set up a trade-in program that nets you cashback on your OnePlus 5 purchase by trading in an old smartphone or tablet within the next five months.

To receive the cashback, you need to buy a OnePlus 5 then use the following link to trade-in with your order ID:

Trade Up: Click here for OnePlus 5 trade-in program

You'll get your cashback after between two and six weeks according to the OnePlus UK website. There are a range of manufacturers that are included in the scheme, including: OnePlus itself, as well as Apple, Samsung, Motorola, Sony, Microsoft, Nokia, BlackBerry, HTC, Huawei, Lenovo, and LG.

What do you think of the OnePlus 5? Let us know in the comments below.