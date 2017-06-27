Best Mitsubishi ASX deals

Top Mitsubishi ASX Model Picks:

Most sensible: Mitsubishi ASX 1.6 Diesel 3

Most fun: Mitsubishi ASX 1.6 Diesel 5

Don’t bother: Mitsubishi ASX 2.2 Diesel 4WD 5 auto

Must-have tech: Metallic paint

You could choose from any number of SUVs so why would you choose one of the least familiar? ‘Because of all Mitsubishi’s products, the ASX is arguably the one with the most mainstream appeal,’ says What Car?. It reckons it’s stylish, well equipped and competitively priced. More than that, says Honest John, it’s rare in ‘scoring consistently high real-world economy’ (as distinct from manufacturers’ flattering claims).

It’s powered by a choice of 1.6 petrol, or 1.6 and 2.2-litre diesel engines, the latter available with four-wheel drive. According to What Car? the 1.6 petrol is adequate but shaded by newer 1.0-litre engines. Carbuyer counsels against choosing the 2.2 diesel because it’s hobbled by an automatic gearbox and four-wheel drive that means fuel economy ‘matches the petrol’. That leaves the 1.6 diesel. Fortunately, it’s quick, says Auto Express, but ‘it runs out of steam at higher revs, and is noisy.’

Honest John praises the ride which it describes as ‘comfortable’. What Car? agrees but says there’s ‘more fidget across worn-out roads than the Nissan Qashqai which is the car to beat for a smooth ride.’

Carbuyer says the ASX’s soft suspension means it ‘leans quite a bit if you press on.’ At least it grips well, says Auto Express. Instead, it’s more concerned by the ‘vague steering that limits fun.’

Carbuyer reckons the interior ‘feels tough and functional but a bit dated’. It likes the equipment levels in the four-trim range, too, its favourite being level 3 with its reversing camera and climate control.

Auto Express is less impressed with the ASX’s cabin space, in particular the rear which is ‘just not very roomy’. Not only that, there are no storage bins in the back while the 416-litre boot manages to be bigger than the Mazda CX-3’s but smaller than the Nissan Qashqai’s.

The ASX is reliable (it has a five-year warranty) says Carbuyer and most agree that in 1.6 Diesel 3 trim it’s a good buy, even if discounts are pegged at 6%, considerably less than rivals but with no prospect of it being worth more in years to come.

Mitsubishi ASX Rivals:

Nissan Qashqai (2014)

The car that kickstarted today’s SUV love affair is still about the best in the class. It has a thoughtfully designed cabin, good ride and handling, and efficient engines. Top-spec versions are expensive, though, and the auto is a noisy CVT.

Kia Sportage (2016)

A seven-year warranty, some keen prices, a spacious cabin, and well equipped; there’s not much wrong with the Sportage. Look closer, though, and it’s not much fun to drive, running costs are average and the diesel engine is unrefined.

Seat Ateca (2016)

Keen prices, great fun to drive (for an SUV) and lots of room have helped power Seat’s new model to the top of the class but it’s let down by an unremarkable interior that’s not especially versatile and an absence of kit on price-sensitive entry-level models.

Vauxhall Mokka X (2016)

This good-looking compact SUV has a lot of equipment and a stylish interior. Although expensive, it’s heavily discounted to compensate. It’s spoiled by poor ride and refinement (the engines in particular are noisy) and higher-than-average depreciation, although if you’re ‘renting’ it on a PCP, that might not be an issue.

Best review: Auto Express - Score: 2/5

Previous version:

Mitsubishi ASX (2010-2015): Since the current car is only a facelift , there aren't many major differences between this and the current ASX, except that the only diesel engine at launch was a 1.8, the 2.2 following in 2013. It was expensive, too, because the exchange rate didn't favour it. It’s why the ASX isn't as familiar today as it could be.