Best LG G6 deals: The best pay monthly deals in May 2017

After a brilliant deal on the LG G6? Here, we've made a list of all the best value LG G6 deals on the market right now, with all the top bargains from all the major UK networks.

We're constantly sifting through all the latest pay monthly deals to save you the hassle, making sure to include deals for every person and budget. Whether it's lots of data, a low monthly cost, or bags of calls and texts you're after, there should be a contract here for you. We'll regularly update this page to make sure it's always up to date with the best value deals, so keep it bookmarked if you're determined to get the best package.

To take the edge off your search, we've also got an exclusive voucher code TRUSTED10 to save you £10 off the upfront cost of marked deals below.

If you want more check out our full LG G6 review.

Why buy the LG G6?

The G6's eye-catching near-bezel-free design gives it a high-end finish – even when sitting next to the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S7 and iPhone 7 – and it has an excellent display to boot.

It's a little disappointing that LG wasn't patient enough to wait for the nippy Snapdragon 835 processor, like other 2017 phones, instead opting for the older Snapdragon 831. But there are impressive features elsewhere. The camera is incredibly reliable and produces great photos. In a nutshell, the G6 excels when it comes to simplicity – it's an impressive Android phone with no annoying gimmicks.

Editor's Pick

LG G6 32GB (Black) | £65 upfront | Unlimited calls texts | 6GB data | £29 per month

Here's a great O2 deal with plenty of data to get your chops into. Don't be put off by the upfront cost – that neat little sum saves you tons of cash in the long-term, cutting the overall cost down to the lowest of all the deals on this page. Save £10 at the checkout with voucher code TRUSTED10.

Total cost over 24 months: £761

View this deal at Mobiles.co.uk

The best LG G6 deals in May 2017

Below is a list of what we think are the best LG G6 deals in the UK this month, along with all the information you need to pick a favourite.

Best Free Phone Deal

LG G6 32GB (Black) | Free upfront | Unlimited calls texts | 2GB data | £37.99 per month

No cash to lay down upfront? No problem. This EE deal is the best we could find that puts the LG G6 in your pocket for free. You don't get bags of data, so it's best suited to talkers, texters and Wi-Fi hoggers. Save £10 at the checkout with voucher code TRUSTED10.

Total cost over 24 months: £911

View this deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Best Big Data Deal

LG G6 32GB (White) | £90 upfront | Unlimited calls texts | 16GB data | £36 per month

If it's shed-loads of data you're hankering for, this is the best deal we spotted. With a sizeable portion of 16GB, you should be safe from the dreaded data drought. Plus, our voucher code shaves a nice little chunk off the rather large upfront cost. Save £10 at the checkout with voucher code TRUSTED10.

Total cost over 24 months: £954

View this deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Best deals on the LG G6 with EE

LG G6 (Platinum) | £40 upfront | Unlimited calls texts | 3GB data | £32.99 per month

If you've been eyeing up the flashy platinum version of the G6, here's an attractive offer. The data allowance is a little less generous than deals we've found with the black and white versions, so maybe think hard about just how much you want that bling. Save £10 at the checkout with voucher code TRUSTED10.

Total cost over 24 months: £831.76

View this deal at Mobiles.co.uk

LG G6 (White) | Free upfront | Unlimited calls texts | 8GB data | £37.99 per month

Here's a lovely package on the white version of the G6 that comes with plenty of data for streaming videos and music on your travels. It's free upfront, so the monthly costs are naturally a little larger. Save £10 at the checkout with voucher code TRUSTED10.

Total cost over 24 months: £911.76

View this deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Best LG G6 deals on O2

LG G6 (Black) | £65 upfront | Unlimited calls texts | 10GB data | £34 per month

There's more data than you can shake a stick at with this modestly-priced deal from O2, and you don't have to pay an arm and a leg upfront to get it. Save £10 at the checkout with voucher code TRUSTED10.

Total cost over 24 months: £881

View this deal at Mobiles.co.uk

LG G6 (Black) | £65 upfront | Unlimited calls texts | 3GB data | £29 per month

If you're keen to stick with O2 but you find the above deal a bit too heavy-handed with the data, consider this more modest option with a 3GB portion instead. Save £10 at the checkout with voucher code TRUSTED10.

Total cost over 24 months: £761

View this deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Best LG G6 deals on Vodafone

LG G6 (Platinum) | £65 upfront | Unlimited calls texts | 1GB data | £28 per month

If you have a smaller budget and you're not overly fussed about having loads of data to play with, this is a great deal. You get the shiny platinum version, too. Save £10 at the checkout with voucher code TRUSTED10.

Total cost over 24 months: £737

View this deal at Mobiles.co.uk

LG G6 (Black) | £40 upfront | Unlimited calls texts | 4GB data | £34 per month

4GB of data is probably the minimum we'd recommend for the average phone user who browses regularly on the go, so this affordable Vodafone deal is a great little bargain. Save £10 at the checkout with voucher code TRUSTED10.

Total cost over 24 months: £856

View this deal at Mobiles.co.uk

