Best Kindle Deals: Save £40 on an Amazon Kindle ebook reader

When it comes to e-book readers, the Amazon Kindle offers one of the best reading experiences around. So why not make it even better by bagging yourself one of these Amazon Kindle deals?

As part of the Prime Day 2017 celebrations, you can now get seriously discounted prices at Amazon with these Kindle deals.

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can now pick up both the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite and Amazon Kindle Voyage for cheaper than their usual respective prices.

First, if you’re not an Amazon Prime member, you’ll need to subscribe at the following link. You can either get a 30-day free trial, or pay £7.99 per month:

Buy Now: Get Amazon Prime membership from £7.99 per month

The first Kindle deal is the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite, which is now available for £79.99. That’s 27% cheaper than the usual price of £109.99 – a hefty saving.

We gave the Kindle Paperwhite a 4.5/5 score, praising the e-reader’s impressive screen, great battery life, and responsive display.

This device features a 6-inch Paperwhite Carta e-paper display with a pixel density of 300-pixels-per-inch. It also boasts 2GB of storage and a six-week battery life, as well as an integrated backlit display.

Buy Now: Amazon Kindle Paperwhite at Amazon UK for £79.99

The other deal is on the Amazon Kindle Voyage, which is down from £169.99 to just £129.99 – saving you a respectable 24%.

The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite also scored 4.5/5 in our review, because we were impressed by the outstanding screen, reliable backlight, and intuitive controls.

This model features a 6-inch high-resolution display, a built-in light with adaptive brightness, pressure-sensitive bezels, a 1GHz processor, 4GB of storage, and a hefty six-week battery life.

Buy Now: Amazon Kindle Voyage at Amazon UK for £129.99

Both of these Prime Day deals are only available between 18:00 on July 10 and 23:45 on July 11, in London time.

