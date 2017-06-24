Best iPhone 6S Plus Deals: The best 6S Plus contracts in June 2017

On this page you can compare pay monthly iPhone 6S deals from all the UK’s best mobile networks, including EE, O2 and Three.

We’ll add the latest great value deals as and when they appear to make sure we’re always showing you the best up-to-date bargains out there. Take a look at a few of our particular favourites this month:

So is the iPhone 6S Plus the phone for you? Months after we first reviewed it, we still consider the 6S Plus the best ‘S’ version phone Apple has ever made. It has a high quality camera that’s perfect for taking quick snaps, solid battery life and a spacious 5.5-inch phablet-sized screen. It’s a fast performer, too, and it will only get faster when Apple rolls out its new operating system – iOS11 – later this year.

What's more, the iPhone 6S Plus has enjoyed a significant price drop since the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus arrived on the scene, so now is a better time than any to nail down a fresh new phone iPhone 6S Plus contract. Want to know more about the iPhone 6S Plus? Read our full iPhone 6S Plus review.

Editor's Pick

iPhone 6S Plus 32GB (Gold) | £99.99 upfront | Unlimited calls texts | 6GB data | £32 per month This super-cheap O2 deal steals the show this month, offering an above-average data package for one of the lowest overall costs among this month's deals. Don't snub that upfront cost – it helps snips down those monthly payments to a manageable £32.

Total cost over 24 months: £867.99

View this deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Best free phone deal

iPhone 6S Plus 32GB (Gold) | Free upfront | Unlimited calls texts | 6GB data | £40 per month If you haven't got the cash to lay down upfront but your monthly budget is a little more flexible, this O2 package is the perfect deal for you. You get plenty of data to play with, and the overall cost is impressively low considering the handset comes free.

Total cost over 24 months: £960

View this deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Best big data deal

iPhone 6S Plus 32GB (Gold) | £9.99 upfront | Unlimited calls texts | Unlimited data | £53 per month Greedy for internet? This big data Three deal lavishes you with 4G freedom 24/7. The upside? You only have to throw down a tenner upfront. The downside? You might be forced to finally cancel that Netflix subscription. Definitely one for the more handsome budget.

Total cost over 24 months: £1281.99

View this deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Best iPhone 6S Plus deals on EE

iPhone 6S Plus 32GB (Gold) | £159.99 upfront | Unlimited calls texts | 2GB data | £27.99 per month There's a lot to love about this modest 2GB data deal once you look past the hefty upfront cost. Those monthly payments are seriously small, and the overall cost is incredibly good value for one of Apple's best handsets.

Total cost over 24 months: £831.75

View this deal at Mobiles.co.uk

iPhone 6S Plus 32GB (Gold) | £119.99 upfront | Unlimited calls texts | 5GB data | £32.99 per month Here's the best mid-level deal that we found on EE, great for anyone with a healthy appetite for internet on the go. That upfront cost eases the burden on your monthly budget and the overall cost, too.

Total cost over 24 months: £911.75

View this deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Best iPhone 6S Plus deals on O2

iPhone 6S Plus 32GB (Gold) | £94.99 upfront | Unlimited calls texts | 30GB data | £39 per month This big data O2 deal throws in a roomy 30GB for all manner of 4G mischief on your daily commute. If you're planning to truly squeeze the most out of that generous data allowance, O2's price plan on this deal is an absolute bargain.

Total cost over 24 months: £1030.99

View this deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Best iPhone 6S Plus deals on Vodafone

iPhone 6S Plus 32GB (Gold) | £139.99 upfront | Unlimited calls texts | 4GB data | £34 per month This isn't the cheapest sub-5GB data deal on the market, but it's the best that Vodafone has to offer. The one upside is the low monthly payments, but you have to be prepared to foot that upfront cost first.

Total cost over 24 months: £955.99

View this deal at Mobiles.co.uk

iPhone 6S Plus 32GB (Gold) | £154.99 upfront | Unlimited calls texts | 16GB data | £34 per month This is a pretty good upper-tier data package, piling on much more 4G than lots of old, outdated contracts. If you're finding yourself browsing, gaming and streaming much when you're out and about these days, this deal could prove a sensible upgrade.

Total cost over 24 months: £970.99

View this deal at Mobiles.co.uk

iPhone 6S Plus 32GB (Gold) | £44.99 upfront | Unlimited calls texts | 40GB data | £48 per month This super-sized deal isn't one for the faint-hearted, with a big dollop of data and hefty monthly payments to boot. Look at that overall cost, though, and there's a light at the end of the tunnel. It's only around £200 more than some of this months more modest data deals.

Total cost over 24 months: £1196.99

View this deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Best iPhone 6S Plus deals on Three

iPhone 6S Plus 32GB (Grey) | Free upfront | Unlimited calls texts | 2GB data | £39 per month Here's a neat, no-frills deal with just enough data to see you through a modest month of internet usage. It's free upfront, so the monthly costs are naturally a little bigger than you'd expect for a data-light package. Check out this 2GB EE deal if your monthly budget is a little more squeezed.

Total cost over 24 months: £936

View this deal at Buymobiles.net

iPhone 6S Plus 32GB (Gold) | £9.99 upfront | Unlimited calls texts | 8GB data | £39 per month If you intend to climb up the 4G ladder one small step at a time, this 8GB package should prove a decent upgrade on your old and restricting phone contract. Three has managed to strike a nice balance between monthly and upfront costs, too.

Total cost over 24 months: £945.99

View this deal at Buymobiles.net

Spotted a great deal that isn't on the page? Let us know in the comments.