Liking the sound of the HTC U11? Fear not, it's on its way to the UK – and soon. Here's what you need to know about pre-ordering the new Android powerhouse.

At a special event in Taipei, Taiwan, HTC unveiled its 2017 flagship phone, the HTC U11, ahead of a projected June UK release date.

There's lot to like about the HTC 10 successor, not least its 5.5-inch QHD screen, 3000mAh battery, Snapdragon 835 chipset, and Alexa integration.

Promised updates to Android O and Android P sweeten the deal further, making this a phone that will be near the top of the mobile food chain for a good two or three years.

Convinced? UK pre-order details are still trickling out, but here's what we know so far.

How to pre-order the HTC U11 in the UK today

Right now, O2 is the only major UK network to have confirmed it'll be ranging the HTC U11, but don't let that fool you – all of the big players, including EE, Vodafone, and Three, will be ranging the phone.

We've yet to hear specific details of the contracts that will be on offer, but we do know that the device will cost £649 SIM-free in the UK for the 64GB storage model.

In time, MVNOs like giffgaff, Tesco Mobile, iD, Sky Mobile and Virgin Mobile are also likely to join the party and offer great value bundles for the U11.

Right now, though, there's only a couple of ways to pre-order the HTC U11 immediately.

HTC's official website is listing an expected June 1 shipping date for the new device – unsurprisingly, it costs £649.

Online mobile slinger Clove has also sent U11 pre-orders live, offering the same SIM-free pricing of £649 (before shipping).

Our American readers can look to Amazon for their HTC U11 pre-order, with Amazon US mooting a June 9 shipping date and the handset costing $649.

That's all we know right now, but stay tuned, as we'll be updating this page with all the latest and greatest HTC U11 deals, contracts, tariffs and bundles as they become available.

