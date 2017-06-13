Best HTC U11 deals: The best pay monthly contracts on the HTC U11 in June 2017

Got your eye on HTC's shiny new phone? To help put the HTC U11 in your pocket for the best possible price, we've put together a handy up-to-date list of all the best deals this month.

Our carefully curated list pulls together the best pay monthly contracts from UK networks such as EE, Vodafone and O2, and caters for all budgets.

Here are three of our favourite deals to whet your appetite:

We'll regularly update this page to make sure it always reflects the best bargains on the market, so you can rest assured that your search ends here. Plus, to make your hunt that little bit easier, we've got an exclusive voucher code to save you some cash – enter the code TRUSTED10 at the checkout to get £10 off the upfront cost of the marked deals below.

Want to know more about the HTC U11? Read our full HTC U11 review.

Editor's Pick

HTC U11 64GB (Black) | £5 upfront | Unlimited calls texts | 8GB data | £37.99/month

Considering the HTC U11 is a new kid on the block, we've managed to find some bargain deals, and this EE contract is perhaps the most tantalising. It's rare to find such a healthy wad of data hand-in-hand with such low monthly costs. Get £10 off at the checkout with voucher code TRUSTED10.

Total cost over 24 months: £916.76

View this deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Best Free Phone deal

HTC U11 64GB (Blue) | Free upfront | Unltd. calls texts | 10GB data | £42.99/month

This EE deal is the best we spotted that bestows the lovely new HTC U11 upon you for absolutely nothing in return. Unlike a lot of contracts, you don't get punished for paying zilch upfront with mammoth monthly payments.

Total cost over 24 months: £1031.76

View this deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Best big data deal

HTC U11 64GB (Black) | £44.99 upfront | Unltd. calls texts | 40GB data | £56/month

Ready to go big with data? Luxuriate in a whopping 40GB with this hearty Vodafone deal. If you think £56 per month is too expensive, you'll probably need to crank down your expectations a little as this is definitely the best value data deal we could find this month. Get £10 off at the checkout with voucher code TRUSTED10.

Total cost over 24 months: £1388.99

View this deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Best HTC U11 deals on EE

HTC U11 64GB (Silver) | £90 upfront | Unltd. calls texts | 5GB data | £32.99/month

As well as being one of the cheapest deals overall in or round-up, this also happens to be one of EE's best mid-level deals. You get plenty of internet to play with for a seriously competitive price. Get £10 off at the checkout with voucher code TRUSTED10.

Total cost over 24 months: £881.76

View this deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Best HTC U11 deals on O2

HTC U11 64GB (Black) | £39.99 upfront | Unltd. calls texts | 15GB data | £44/month

O2 is offering some of the cheapest rates going at the moment for big data on a smaller budget.

It might seem excessively expensive compared to your older contract, but that 15GB portion of internet freedom is worth a lot more than O2 is asking for here. Get £10 off at the checkout with voucher code TRUSTED10.

Total cost over 24 months: £1055.99

View this deal at Mobiles.co.uk

HTC U11 64GB (Black | £90 upfront | Unltd. calls texts | 3GB data | £37/month

It's not all about how much data you can guzzle through in a month, and this modest little deal acknowledges the Wi-Fi-hoggers and internet detoxers among us. The upfront cost is a bit of a blow, but check out the average cost over 24 months and you won't be complaining. Get £10 off at the checkout with voucher code TRUSTED10.

Total cost over 24 months: £978

View this deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Best HTC U11 deals on Vodafone

HTC U11 64GB (Black) | £44.99 upfront | Unltd. calls texts | 16GB data | 50/month

This probably isn't the best deal you're going to get on a 16GB data package, but it's the best that Vodafone has to offer at the moment. It should suit Vodafone purists wanting to stay loyal to the Network, though. Get £10 off at the checkout with voucher code TRUSTED10.

Total cost over 24 months: £1244.99

View this deal at Mobiles.co.uk

