Got your eye on HTC's shiny new phone? To help put the HTC U11 in your pocket for the best possible price, we've compiled this handy up-to-date list of all the best deals this month – plus the latest details on how to pre-order the exclusive 'solar red' HTC U11.

Our carefully curated list pulls together the best pay monthly contracts from UK networks such as EE, Vodafone and O2, and caters for all budgets.

Here are three of our favourite deals this month to whet your appetite:

We'll regularly update this page to make sure it always reflects the best bargains on the market, so you can rest assured that your search ends here.

To make your hunt that little bit easier, we've got an exclusive voucher code to save you some cash – enter the code TRUSTED10 at the checkout to get £10 off the upfront cost of the marked deals below.

Plus, we can now tell you how to get your hands on the gorgeous 'solar red' flavour of the phone (pictured above), with HTC opening up pre-orders for the red U11 on its website.

It'll cost you £649 to buy SIM-free and can be bought direct from HTC here. Note that while the device is listed as being a dual-SIM handset, it'll only support one SIM in the UK.

Want to know more about the HTC U11? Read our full HTC U11 review.

Editor's Pick

HTC U11 64GB (Black) | £5 upfront | Unlimited calls texts | 8GB data | £37.99 per month Considering the HTC U11 is a new kid on the block, we've managed to find some bargain deals, and this EE contract is perhaps the most tantalising. It's rare to find such a healthy wad of data hand-in-hand with such low monthly costs. Get £10 off at the checkout with voucher code TRUSTED10.

Total cost over 24 months: £916.76

View this deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Best free phone deal

HTC U11 64GB (Blue) | Free upfront | Unlimited calls texts | 10GB data | £42.99 per month This EE deal is the best we spotted that bestows the lovely new HTC U11 upon you for absolutely nothing in return. Unlike a lot of contracts, you don't get punished for paying zilch upfront with mammoth monthly payments.

Total cost over 24 months: £1031.76

View this deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Best big data deal

HTC U11 64GB (Black) | £29.99 upfront | Unlimited calls texts | 40GB data | £56 per month Want to go large with data? Luxuriate in a whopping 40GB with this hearty Vodafone deal. If you think £56 per month is too expensive, you'll probably need to crank down your expectations a little as this is definitely the best value big data deal we can find this month. Get £10 off at the checkout with voucher code TRUSTED10.

Total cost over 24 months: £1373.99

View this deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Best HTC U11 deals on EE

HTC U11 64GB (Silver) | £90 upfront | Unlimited calls texts | 5GB data | £32.99 per month As well as being one of the cheapest deals overall in or round-up, this also happens to be one of EE's best mid-level deals. You get plenty of internet to play with for a seriously competitive price. Get £10 off at the checkout with voucher code TRUSTED10.

Total cost over 24 months: £881.76

View this deal at Mobiles.co.uk

HTC U11 64GB (Black) | £5 upfront | Unlimited calls texts | 8GB data | £37.99 per month Considering the HTC U11 is a new kid on the block, we've managed to find some bargain deals, and this EE contract is perhaps the most tantalising. It's rare to find such a healthy wad of data hand-in-hand with such low monthly costs. Get £10 off at the checkout with voucher code TRUSTED10.

Total cost over 24 months: £916.76

View this deal at Mobiles.co.uk

HTC U11 64GB (Blue) | Free upfront | Unlimited calls texts | 10GB data | £42.99 per month This EE deal is the best we spotted that bestows the lovely new HTC U11 upon you for absolutely nothing in return. Unlike a lot of contracts, you don't get punished for paying zilch upfront with mammoth monthly payments. Get £10 off at the checkout with voucher code TRUSTED10.

Total cost over 24 months: £1031.76

View this deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Best HTC U11 deals on O2

HTC U11 64GB (Black) | £39.99 upfront | Unlimited calls texts | 15GB data | £44 per month O2 is offering some of the cheapest rates going at the moment for big data on a smaller budget.

It might seem excessively expensive compared to your older contract, but that 15GB portion of internet freedom is worth a lot more than O2 is asking for here. Get £10 off at the checkout with voucher code TRUSTED10.

Total cost over 24 months: £1055.99

View this deal at Mobiles.co.uk

HTC U11 64GB (Black | £90 upfront | Unlimited calls texts | 3GB data | £37 per month It's not all about how much data you can guzzle through in a month, and this modest little deal acknowledges the Wi-Fi-hoggers and internet detoxers among us. The upfront cost is a bit of a blow, but check out the average cost over 24 months and you won't be complaining. Get £10 off at the checkout with voucher code TRUSTED10.

Total cost over 24 months: £978

View this deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Best HTC U11 deals on Vodafone

HTC U11 64GB (Black) | Free upfront | Unlimited calls texts | 16GB data | £50 per month This probably isn't the best deal you're going to get on a 16GB data package, but it's the best that Vodafone has to offer at the moment. It should suit Vodafone purists wanting to stay loyal to the Network, though.

Total cost over 24 months: £1200

View this deal at Mobiles.co.uk

HTC U11 64GB (Black) | £29.99 upfront | Unlimited calls texts | 40GB data | £56 per month Want to go large with data? Luxuriate in a whopping 40GB with this hearty Vodafone deal. If you think £56 per month is too expensive, you'll probably need to crank down your expectations a little as this is definitely the best value big data deal we can find this month. Get £10 off at the checkout with voucher code TRUSTED10.

Total cost over 24 months: £1373.99

View this deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Have you spotted any great mobile deals recently? Let us know in the comments.