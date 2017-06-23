This page is your hub for all the best Google Pixel and Google Pixel XL deals in the UK this month.

Google's flagship duo have been on the market for a few months now, so there's now a decent range of deals available across a variety of networks, and we'll be updating this page with the best as they come up.

Here's a small selection of some of our favourites in June:

Should you go for the Pixel, though? We reviewed both versions of the Google's new smartphone when they were launched in October 2016, awarding both handsets a near-perfect 4.5 out of 5 stars. Features you should be excited about include a stunning camera, the Android operating system at its best, and a sleek, tactile design.

Both phones run incredibly fast, too, and are available in silver, black and blue with both 32GB and 128GB storage options. Of course, they wouldn't be true Google phones if they didn't also have the Google Assistant to hand. You can read our full reviews of the Google Pixel and the larger 5.5-inch Google Pixel XL if you want to know a little more and compare the phones.

And finally, if you're on the ultimate bargain hunt, our gift to you is an exclusive voucher code that gets you £10 off the upfront cost of the marked deals below. Just enter TRUSTED10 at the checkout to rake in the savings!

Editor's Pick Google Pixel

Google Pixel 32GB (Silver) | Free upfront | Unl. calls texts | 8GB data | £37.99/month

Our favourite deal on the Google Pixel this month – on EE – gives you a sizeable chunk of triple-speed 4G to wrap your hands around. With no upfront cost and generously low monthly payments, it's pretty much the perfect Pixel deal.

Total cost over 24 months: £911.76

View this deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Editor's Pick Google Pixel XL

Pixel XL 32GB (Silver) | Free upfront | Unl. calls texts | 5GB data | £47.99/month

This great value mid-range Pixel XL deal comes courtesy of EE, and offers a nice little lump of double-speed 4G for on-the-go internet shenanigans. It's naturally a little more pricey than the regular Pixel, so prepare to pay a little more to supersize.

Total cost over 24 months: £1151.76

View this deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Best big data deal

Google Pixel 32GB (Silver) | £24.99 upfront | Unl. calls texts | 40GB data | £38/month

Want oodles of data on the Google Pixel? This Vodafone deal is an absolute corker, offering a colossal 40GB of double-speed 4G for the same overall cost of some much lesser data deals on this page.

Total cost over 24 months: £1176

View this deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Best Google Pixel and Pixel XL deals on EE

Best Google Pixel and Pixel XL deals on O2

Google Pixel 32GB (Black) | £65 upfront | Unl. calls texts | 3GB data | £29/month

This is the overall cheapest deal we spotted on the Pixel this month. It's a modest 3GB data plan for those who tend to tether themselves to Wi-Fi during heavy browsing sessions. Don't be put off by the upfront cost – t's well worth making that initial sacrifice to make the long-term savings.

Total cost over 24 months: £761

View this deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Google Pixel 32GB (Blue) | £34.99 upfront | Unl. calls texts | 6GB data | £35/month

If you want to go bold with the blue version of the Pixel, this is a great mid-range deal that packs in a manageable data allowance. O2 has struck a nice balance between the upfront cost and monthly payments, which helps keep the overall price nice and low.

Total cost over 24 months: £874.99

View this deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Best Google Pixel and Pixel XL deals on Vodafone

Seen any more great Google Pixel or Pixel XL deals? Tell us in the comments.