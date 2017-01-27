Building the best gaming PC for your budget isn't as hard as you might think. But with so many components to choose from, where do you start? Right here, that’s where. We’ve picked out the best bits to buy whatever your budget. So whether you’ve scrabbled together £500 or got £1,500 burning a hole in your pocket, read on to find out what you should be buying.

Each month we scour the online shops to find the best deals for the best combination of components to suit three main budgets: under £500, under £1,000 and Under £1,500. We’ve also included a VR-centric build that aims to meet Oculus VR’s recommended specs, and it comes in around the £750 mark.

The components are all carefully balanced to ensure you’re getting the absolute best gaming performance possible for your money, but also without compromising too much in other key areas like day-to-day performance, power consumption and future-proofing.

With us now well into 2017, both AMD and Nvidia's latest raft of graphics cards have settled down in price and are widely available, giving us a nice stable picture for that side of things.

On the other hand, Intel has just released its new line of Kaby Lake processors. These can be fitted into existing Z170 motherboards, but there's also a slew of new Z270 motherboards too. So, where appropriate we've upgraded our system to these latest components. However, with neither being a huge upgrade over the company's previous generation of products, finding an older Z170 motherboard and 6000-series Skylake processor might bag you a bargain.

One final thing to note is that with the drop in the value of the pound, prices here in the UK have steadily risen by around 20% in the last six months. So although we've got new, more powerful kit compared to this time last year, the amount of performance you'll get for any given budget hasn't necessarily improved.

Note: Prices correct as of 25th January 2017

What else you’ll need to build your PC

Our recommended systems include all the key components you’ll need to put inside your PC case, but to fully get up and running there are a few other bits you’ll need and things you’ll have to consider before gaming glory is yours.

The Essentials

Although most motherboards and cases come with enough cables and screws to mount and connect everything you’ll need, it’s worth double-checking. If you can find the “what’s in the box” list for all the components you’ve chosen you should be able to see if they have enough for what you need.

Things to look out for are whether your motherboard includes enough cables for connecting your hard drives or optical drives. You may also have to buy a cable to connect your monitor, and you should also check if you have a mains cable or that one comes with the power supply you’re buying.

If you’re connecting up your computer to a network via an Ethernet cable also check that you have one or one that’s long enough. If you don’t want to trail cables everywhere you can always use Powerline networking instead.

Tools

Considering how complicated they look, PCs are actually fairly simple things to put together, with the minimum of tools required. Most components either slot into place or just require a few screws to be held down.

As such there are just a couple of tools you’ll want to have on-hand when building your system.

The first is a decent screwdriver, preferably one with a long shaft so that it can reach those awkward screw positions deep inside your case. Something like the Stanley Fatmax PH2x250mm is ideal.

Buy Now: Stanley Fatmaz PH2x250mm at Amazon.co.uk (£6) | Amazon.com ($8)

Next you’ll want a half decent set of fine pliers. They are great for fishing out dropped screws as well as threading cables through tight gaps and occasionally on cheap cases you may have to pry some metal sections off.

Buy Now: Long Nose Pliers at Amazon.co.uk (£2) | Amazon.com ($5.99)

You may also want to grab something soft to rest your case on to stop it getting scratched while you’re installing everything, and something to keep all your screws in is a must. There’s no need to spend money, though: a towel and a yoghurt pot (empty) will suffice.

Extras

Each of our systems is complete but if you want to kick things up a notch then there are a few upgrades you can invest in.

The first is extra fans. Most cases of any price only come with one or two fans but have mounts for many more. Generally, it’s diminishing returns to go above four but if your chosen case only includes one then you’re almost guaranteed to make a huge improvement to cooling, and thus the stability, noise and life of your PC, by adding a couple more.

Something else you might want to invest in is high-performance thermal paste. That’s the stuff that sits between your CPU and its heatsink/fan. It’s there to fill any air gaps and thus increase the flow of heat away from the CPU.

All CPU coolers include some form of thermal interface material (TIM – the technical name) but after-market solutions can help reduce CPU temps by up to 5C. You can even use it on your GPU too, if you dare remove the cooler from it.

The best-performing are literally like liquid metal and can be a nightmare to use but something like Artic Silver 5 is cheap, easy to use and should perform noticeably better than the stuff included with your CPU cooler.

Peripherals

If you are starting from scratch with your PC build then you’ll need to factor in a bit of extra budget for all the bits you actually use to interact with the machine – all the peripherals. The three essentials are a monitor, keyboard and mouse, but you may also want to buy some speakers, a gaming headset, and more.

Starting with those essentials, though, you can pick up a basic monitor for little more than £50 but realistically you’ll probably be looking to spend at least £150. We won’t dive deep into how to choose a monitor here but essentially each of our builds is roughly optimised for one of three resolutions. The cheapest will run most games at their maximum detail settings at 1,920 x 1,080 (Full HD), the £1,000 system will run most at 2,560 x 1,440 (1440p), while the top-end system will run many at 3,840 x 2,160 (4K).

Check our best monitors round-up for a list of the best from each category.

The worst setup you can imagine for a gaming PC, but you get the idea

So if you only have a 1080p monitor but have £1,000 to spend on a system you may want to consider using some of that money to upgrade your display – say £250 for the monitor and £750 for the rest of the build.

We have various guides on the best gaming mice, gaming keyboards and gaming headsets, which should get you started.

Software

One final essential you’ll need to get up and running is some software, namely an operating system of some sort. For gaming there really is no all-encompassing alternative to Windows so you’ll need to factor that into your budget. An OEM license that only works once – so if you upgrade all your components it’ll stop working – costs around £40 while a full license is around £100.

The 1080p Gaming PC – Best Gaming PC under £500 / $650

CPU: Intel Pentium G3930 – £40 at Overclockers.co.uk | $42 at Newegg.com

Motherboard: MSI H270 Bazooka – £95 at Overclockers.co.uk | $95 at Amazon.com

RAM: Corsair Vengeance 8GB 2666MHz, 2 x 4GB – £55 at Ebuyer.com | $63 at Newegg.com

Graphics card: Sapphire Radeon RX 470 4GB – £180 at Overclockers.co.uk | $170 at Newegg.com

SSD: 120GB Samsung 750 Evo – £54 at Amazon.co.uk | $84 at Amazon.com

HDD: WD Blue 1TB – £44 at Amazon.co.uk | $50 at Amazon.com

Power Supply: Corsair VS450 – £35 at Amazon.co.uk | $56 at Amazon.com

Case: BitFenix Nova – £30 at Overclockers.co.uk | $50 at Newegg.com

Cooler: Included with CPU

Total: £533 / $610

Thanks to the arrival of Intel's new Kaby Lake processors and accompanying motherboards, along with a steady rise in prices, we've slightly rejigged our cheapest build. We've dropped down from the older but slightly faster G4400 processor to the new G3930, which can be had for just £40.

Sadly there just aren't any H170, H270, Z170 or Z270 motherboards available for much less than £100, so we've had to splash the cash a bit. But, as a result, you're getting a bang-up-to-date motherboard that comes with all the latest storage and connectivity options and is compatible with all Intel's current processors. So if in a year or so you fancy an upgrade, you can just drop in a nice speedy Core i7-7700K.

Elsewhere our build remains the same for a solid foundation of the AMD Radeon RX 470 graphics card, a nippy SSD for Windows and apps and a 1TB hard drive for storing all your bulk data.

This is a powerful, balanced build that'll happily play all modern games at 1080p and there's plenty of upgrade potential too, with the motherboard able to accommodate the latest DDR4 memory and all of Intel's current processors.

Potential swaps: We've got a fairly graphics-heavy build that compromises on the CPU, so if you'd prefer a system slightly more balanced towards work than play, you could jump to the Core i3-7100, which will get you a nice jump in all round CPU performance for an extra £70. To keep within budget we'd then recommend you opt for the Nvidia GTX 1050 rather than the RX 470.

Otherwise there are few changes that could be made here that wouldn't significantly impact the overall feel of this machine. Get an even faster CPU and slower GPU and you're compromising gaming, ditch the SSD and you'll have much slower boot/app loading/file transfer times. If you can find a spare £20, an aftermarket CPU cooler would be a good addition to this system, though.

The Quad HD Gaming PC – Best Gaming PC for £1,000 / $1,200

CPU: Intel Core i5-7400 – £170 at Amazon.co.uk | $190 at Amazon.com

Motherboard: Gigabyte GA-Z270-HD3P – £118 at Scan.co.uk | $100 at Amazon.com

RAM: Corsair Vengeance LPX 16GB 3000MHz – £105 at Overclockers.co.uk | $113 at Amazon.com

Graphics card: Nvidia GTX 1070 – £390 at Overclockers.co.uk | $428 at Amazon.com

Storage: Samsung 850 Evo 250GB – £88 at Amazon.co.uk | $98 at Amazon.com

HDD: WD Blue 2TB HDD – £69 at Overclockers.co.uk | $70 at Amazon.com

Power Supply: Corsair CS650M 80 Plus Gold – £85 at Overclockers.co.uk | $90 at Newegg.com

Case: NZXT S340 – £60 at Amazon.co.uk | $67 at Amazon.com

Cooler: CoolerMaster Hyper 212 Evo – £25 at Amazon.co.uk | $34 at Amazon.com

Total: £1,110 / $1,190

We're really stretching the budget this month, but we felt it necessary to get the most balanced system possible. We've upgraded from the old Intel Core i5-6400 to the new i5-7400, which is both a slightly faster CPU and it's slightly cheaper right now. Similarly, there's next to no price difference between the latest Z270 motherboards and older Z170 ones so we've gone for the newer chipset.

Otherwise our build is largely the same as it's been for a couple of months. It centres around the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070, which is the clear choice of graphics card for a build of this price, and it's backed up all round by a capable but not extravagant components that will ensure you PC boots fast, loads games fast, can tackle even reasonably demanding workloads like video editing and of course has plenty of gaming FPS power.

Overall, this is a hugely powerful setup that'll get you great gaming performance in just about any game at a resolution of 2,560 x 1,440.

Potential swaps: One area that's quite a compromise in this system is the size of the SSD, which at just 250GB is only really large enough to fit two or three of today's AAA games. Getting a 500GB drive would allow you to not have to worry so much about installing and uninstalling games all the time. You'll have to double your outlay, but you could always drop the HDD and then add one back in when you start to run out of space – and if you're upgrading your system you can keep your old hard drives.

The other obvious potential swap is to drop to a GTX 1060. It's quite a fall in gaming performance, but you'd open up budget for that larger SSD plus leave some spare for an even larger hard drive or a better CPU cooler.

Alternatively, if you really do want to stick with that graphics performance but want to keep under budget then you could opt for a Core i3-7100, which would save £60. However, it's not something we'd particularly advise unless you can see yourself quickly being able to afford to upgrade your CPU in the future.

Otherwise, the key to this build is that the motherboard is based on the latest Z270 chipset and so supports all Intel’s latest CPUs, so you can jump up to an Intel 7700K in a year or two, if you find you need the extra CPU speed. Plus, it includes support for the latest USB 3.1, has an M.2 slot for super fast SSD storage upgrades, and generally has masses of upgrade potential including support for any foreseeable graphics card upgrade.

The 4K Gaming PC – Best Gaming PC for £1,500 / $2,000

CPU: Intel Core i5-7600K – £230 at Amazon.co.uk | $236 at Amazon.com

Motherboard: MSI Z270 Gaming Pro – £168 at Overclockers.co.uk | $174 at Amazon.com

RAM: Corsair Vengeance LPX 16GB 3000MHz – £105 at Overclockers.co.uk | $113 at Amazon.com

Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 – £560 at Overclockers.co.uk | $580 at Amazon.com

SSD: Samsung 960 Evo 256GB – £129 at Maplin.co.uk | $130 at Amazon.com

HDD: Toshiba 3TB HDD – £80 at Overclockers.co.uk | $85 at Amazon.com

Power Supply: EVGA GQ 80 Plus Gold 650W – £78 at Amazon.co.uk | $74 at Amazon.com

Case: Corsair 400C Black Window – £94 at Amazon.co.uk | $98 at Amazon.com

Cooler: Noctua NH-D14– £65 at Overclockers.co.uk | $66 at Amazon.com

Total: £1,509 / $1,556

Thanks to several price rises across the board, we've slightly tweaked our most expensive build so as not to stretch quite so far over budget. The first is that while we've upgraded the motherboard from the Z170 chipset to Z270, it isn't quite as feature-rich a motherboard. It still has everything you'll need but slightly less overclocking potential and fewer of the most premium extras.

We've also dropped back from a Corsair H110i all-in-one liquid cooler to a Noctua NH-D14 air cooler for the CPU. This is actually a much quieter solution that'll still keep the CPU almost as cool, but it means the build won't look quite as tidy.

The only other change is to the CPU, which has moved up from the 6600K to the new 7600K. Like with the processor in the £1,000 build this slight speed upgrade is actually available for a lower price so it's a win-win to make the change.

Otherwise, the core of this build is the mighty Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080, which still reigns supreme as the best graphics card you buy - the Titan X is all but pointless for extra gaming performance. Coupled with a very fast SSD and plenty of bulk storage this is a machine that'll provide performance a plenty for years to come and make mincemeat of 4K in many games.

Potential swaps: The most obvious upgrade is to add back in the Corsair H110i cooler, though it really is worth noting that it won't get you much in the way of better cooling. It's more that all-in-one coolers allow you to build a tidier system.

Alternatively, if you don't have a huge monitor then the GTX 1080 might be overkill so you could opt for the GTX 1070 and save £200 or so. That could then be spent on getting the 7700K CPU or a larger 500GB SSD. Alternatively you could drop to a slower SSD but get even more capacity with the Samsung 850 Evo 1TB for £390.

VR-ready PC

Oculus provides an optimum spec for a PC that will provide a great VR experience, but it's getting quite old now so isn't made up of hardware we'd actually recommend you buy if you're looking to put together a new PC. Instead here's our recommended build:

CPU: Intel Core i5-7400 – £170 at Amazon.co.uk | $190 at Amazon.com

Motherboard: MSI H270 Bazooka – £95 at Overclockers.co.uk | $95 at Amazon.com

RAM: Corsair Vengeance 8GB 2666MHz, 2 x 4GB – £55 at Ebuyer.com | $63 at Newegg.com

Graphics card: Sapphire Radeon RX 470 4GB – £180 at Overclockers.co.uk | $170 at Newegg.com

Storage: Samsung 850 Evo 250GB – £88 at Amazon.co.uk | $98 at Amazon.com

HDD: WD Blue 1TB – £44 at Amazon.co.uk | $50 at Amazon.com

Power Supply: Corsair VS450 – £35 at Amazon.co.uk | $56 at Amazon.com

Case: BitFenix Nova – £30 at Overclockers.co.uk | $50 at Newegg.com

Cooler: Included with CPU

Total: £697 / $772

As per usual, our VR-ready build comes out at around £750, a price that puts it right in between our two other cheaper builds. And sure enough, this system is made up of a mix of the two.

The main difference is that we've bumped up the CPU as VR really requires a quad-core processor, rather than the dual-core in our cheapest build. Plus we've opted for the larger and faster Samsung 850 Evo 250GB SSD to ensure those hefty VR enironments have room to be stored and can be loaded quickly.

Potential swaps: The big upgrade here would be to jump to the GTX 1060 graphics card – a move that would cost you the better part of £100 but will provide a significant jump in gaming performance.

If you do make that step then the next obvious upgrades would be a better cooler for the CPU, a slightly nicer case and a bigger or even faster SSD.

If you’re looking for more advice on which graphics card, motherboard, or RAM to buy, check out our Best Graphics Card and Best Z170 Motherboard round-ups.