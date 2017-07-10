Save 25% on an Amazon Fire TV Stick and get started with Kodi today

It’s time to cut the cord and upgrade to an Amazon Fire TV Stick, so why not save a bit of cash in the process?

Amazon Prime Day is finally here, giving Amazon Prime subscribers the opportunity to save loads of cash on top items.

One of the best deals going right now is a discount on the Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote. You can now pick one up through the Prime Day deal for just £29.99, which is 25% cheaper than Amazon’s usual £39.99 retail price.

But first, if you’re not an Amazon Prime member, you’ll need to subscribe at the following link. You can either get a 30-day free trial, or pay £7.99 per month:

And here’s the Fire TV Stick deal:

The advantage of owning an Amazon Fire TV Stick is that you’ll get access to a load of top apps like Amazon Video, BBC iPlayer, and Netflix. You can even side-load popular media apps like Kodi onto the device, although always proceed with caution when installing third-party apps onto your devices. For help, check out our How To Install Kodi On Fire TV Stick guide.

This particular Fire Stick also comes with a voice remote that has Amazon’s Alexa digital assistant built in. That means you can control your viewing experience using your voice, as well as getting Alexa to perform a myriad other tasks, including checking the weather, adding items to a shopping list, or even ordering a pizza or a taxi.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick runs on a quad-core CPU and can output content in glorious Full HD 1080p resolution, assuming you have a sufficiently hi-res television to go with it.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick scored an impressive 4.5/5 in our review, with the device being praised for its fast and stable UX, the useful Alexa voice commands, the much-improved interface, and the great-value pricing.

Here’s our verdict: “They might be subtle improvements, but the new Fire TV Stick is all the better for having them."

Don’t forget that if you’re considering picking this deal up then act quickly, as it's only available between 18:00 on July 10 and 23:45 on July 11 in London time.

Have you spotted any great tech deals recently? Let us know in the comments.