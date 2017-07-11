Best EE Deals: The best EE phone deals in July 2017

So you're looking for a phone contract on EE? On this page, you can browse our personal favourite phone deals on EE this month – our little gift to you to take the edge off your search.

Our carefully curated list includes EE deals for the most popular flagship phones in 2017, including the iPhone 7, Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, and the Galaxy S7 Edge. While you're exploring the deals, you can always jump into our full review of each phone to learn more before you take the plunge with a new contract.

Whether or not you've decided upon your next mobile phone yet, there's one thing you can be sure of: EE is the fastest 4G network in the UK, and also boasts the biggest coverage. It's a safe choice if you like your internet fast and frequent.

If you pick one of our favourite EE deals featured on Mobiles.co.uk, it's currently offering £10 of the upfront cost with the voucher code 10OFF. What's more, you can save a further £10 upfront with our exclusive voucher code TRUSTED10.

Related: Best iPhone 7 deals

The best Samsung Galaxy S8 deals on EE

The Samsung Galaxy S8 launched back in March, boasting a 5.8-inch super AMOLED screen, wireless charging, an iris scanner, and a flashy new camera that aims to reduce blur. It's hands-down one of the best smartphone on the market at the moment. It's available with 64GB of internal storage with support for up to 256GB microSD cards, and comes in five attractive muted metallic colours.

Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB (Coral Blue) | £50 upfront | Unlimited calls texts | 8GB | £32.99 per month This great Samsung Galaxy S8 deal offers plenty of data for above-average levels of browsing, streaming and downloading when you're out and about. That £50 helps to knock off a little money from those monthly costs – which, by the way, are brilliantly cheap for such a high-end flagship smartphone.

Total cost over 24 months: £851.76

View this deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB (Orchid Grey) | Free upfront | Unlimited calls texts | 15GB | £47.99 per month Upfront costs aren't always ideal, and this is the best EE deal we spotted this month that puts the Galaxy S8 in your hand for a grand total of zero. It comes with lots of data, so it's not the cheapest deal, but it's perfect if you don't have the cash to cough up straight away.

Total cost over 24 months: £1151.76

View this deal at Mobiles.co.uk

The best Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus deals on EE

The Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus carries a spacious 6.2-inch screen along with the same great specs as its smaller sibling, the Galaxy S8, which include the Snapdragon 835 chipset, QI wireless charging, Android 7.0 and IP68 water-resistance. We gave it the full five stars when we reviewed it – our only minor gripes being the uselessness of Bixby and bad fingerprint scanner placement. Like the Galaxy S8, it comes with 64GB of built-in storage with an array of 5 colours to choose from.

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus 64GB (Midnight Black) | £39 upfront | Unlimited calls texts | 8GB data | £42.99 per month This EE deal gives you a generous helping of triple-speed 4G for a manageable monthly cost on the luxurious Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus. We're impressed with the low upfront cost, too, which no other network seems to be able to match at this price point.

Total cost over 24 months: £1070.76

View this deal at Buymobiles.net

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus 64GB (Midnight Black) | Free upfront | Unlimited calls texts | 15GB data | £47.99 per month If you want to go large on data as well as your phone, this generous 15GB deal on the Galaxy S8 Plus is a good option for you. It's certainly the best top-tier data deal on EE that we spotted on Samsung's supersized flagship phone.

Total cost over 24 months: £1151.76

View this deal at Buymobiles.net

The best iPhone 7 deals on EE

The iPhone 7 boasts brand new display technology that makes the screen pop with colour and brightness, giving photos and videos a special edge. It’s also incredibly fast thanks to a new processor that makes using it immediate and slick. Perhaps its best feature, though, is its fantastic camera. The iPhone 7 comes in 32GB, 128Gb and 256GB storage options, and is available in four colours.

iPhone 7 32GB (Silver) | £5 upfront | Unlimited calls texts | 5GB data | £32.99 per month Here's a fabulous mid-level deal that gives you plenty of data for an inoffensive £33 per month. If your monthly budget is stretched enough as it is, this is a safe choice that will meet your browsing, talking and texting needs. Get £10 off the upfront cost at the checkout with voucher code TRUSTED10.

Total cost over 24 months: £796.76

View this deal at Mobiles.co.uk

iPhone 7 128GB (Black) | £65 upfront | Unlimited calls texts | 8GB data | £37.99 per month If your current data allowance is around the 5GB point and you're starting to feel like it's not enough, this deal will be a decent little step up. A luxurious 8GB dollop of data, along with a nice balance between upfront and monthly payments. Get £10 off the upfront cost at the checkout with voucher code TRUSTED10.

Total cost over 24 months: £976.76

View this deal at Mobiles.co.uk

The best iPhone 7 Plus deals on EE The iPhone 7 Plus's 5.5-inch screen is a Full HD retina monster, capable of displaying a striking colour range. It has dual cameras on the back, with one providing advanced zoom capabilities. It also has a fantastic battery life – even better than its sibling the iPhone 7. It has no headphone jack, so you'll have to opt for the Bluetooth variety. It's available in 32GB, 128GB and 256GB storage options, with 4 colours to choose from. iPhone 7 Plus 32GB (Gold) | £25 upfront | Unlimited calls texts | 10GB data | £47.99 per month Need to browse, download and stream on the go more than the average mobile user? If so, 10GB is the perfect amount of data for your needs. We think the cost per month for this deal is great considering the mere £25 EE asks for upfront.

TRUSTED10. Get £10 off the upfront cost at the checkout with voucher code Total cost over 24 months: £1176.76 View this deal at Mobiles.co.uk iPhone 7 Plus 128GB (Product Red) | £84.99 upfront | Unlimited calls texts | 16GB data | £52.99 per month We think this is EE's best deal on the spacious 128GB version of the iPhone 7 Plus. It offers more data than you could shake a stick at, unlimited calls and texts, and a monthly payment figure that you'll learn to live with if you're desperate for oodles of room for all those HD photos and videos.

Get £10 off the upfront cost at the checkout with voucher code TRUSTED10.

Total cost over 24 months: £1356.75

View this deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Best Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge deals on EE Just because the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge is no longer Samsung's best handset, that doesn't make it old hat. It's got a stunning camera, good battery life and, of course, that deliciously smooth screen that spills over the edges. It's still a great buy, and the generously cheap payment plans available for it at the moment will make you glad you waited. It comes with 32GB of storage. Galaxy S7 Edge 32GB (Black) | £15 upfront | Unlimited calls texts | 5GB data | £27.99 per month This is one of the very cheapest we could find on the S7 Edge at the moment – let alone just on EE – with incredibly low monthly payments for one of Samsung's best phones. There's enough data to keep you browsing and streaming comfortably on the go, too.

Total cost over 24 months: £686.76

View this deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Galaxy S7 Edge 32GB (Silver) | £5 upfront | Unlimited calls texts | 10GB data | £37.99 per month This deal strikes a nice balance between monthly costs and data. The small £5 upfront cost undoubtedly takes the edge off the price of the deal – if only marginally. It's well worth considering if you're in the market for a little more data than average.

Total cost over 24 months: £916.76

View this deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Best iPhone SE deals on EE While the iPhone SE is no longer Apple's latest phone (that honour goes to the iPhone 7 Plus), it's still brilliant. It also has the same water-resistance, stereo speakers and a wider colour gamut screen. Apple has shed the headphone jack, too, which means it's time to reach for the Bluetooth options out there. You can choose from 16GB or 64G of internal storage, and there's an attractive Rose Gold as one of its colour options. iPhone SE 128GB (Rose Gold) | Free upfront | Unlimited calls texts | 2GB data | £22.99 per month This is a nice and cheap little deal for those with modest data needs and a small budget. It's probably more suited to people who tend to stay close to Wi-Fi or don't tend to do too much browsing on the go. Amazingly, this bargain deal is for the 128GB storage version, which is a brilliant bonus.

Total cost over 24 months: £551.76

View this deal at Mobiles.co.uk

iPhone SE 128GB (Silver) | £25 upfront | Unlimited calls texts | 5GB data | £27.99 per month This is a great mid-level deal for the casual browser, streamer and downloader. 4GB is probably the minimum amount of data you should grab if you use the internet regularly on the go, so you're getting a great for your money here. Plus, it's the spacious 128GB version for pictures and videos galore.

Get £10 off the upfront cost at the checkout with voucher code TRUSTED10.

Total cost over 24 months: £696.76

View this deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Related: Best Android phones

Seen any other great phone deals this month? Let us know in the comments.