Google Chromecast Deal: Price down to just £19 for one day only

Looking for a way to cut the cord and scrap that expensive TV subscription? Picking up a Google Chromecast is a great way to do just that.

The good news is that Currys has discounted the Google Chromecast significantly for one day only, bringing the price down from its usual £30 R.R.P to just £19 – that’s an £11 saving.

Most major retailers – including rival John Lewis – are still flogging the media streaming device for the full £30 listed price, so it’s worth snapping this product up.

Buy Now: Google Chromecast at Currys for £19 – save £11

Google Chromecast is a smart way to watch TV over the internet, courtesy of a built-in Wi-Fi connection. Simply plug the Chromecast into the back of your TV using a HDMI port, and you’ll have access to a huge range of apps.

You can watch content from services like BBC iPlayer, Now TV, and Netflix, and even mirror content from your smartphone or tablet.

Even better, you can control your entire Google Chromecast experience through the dedicated Google Home app, which is available on both iOS and Android smartphones.

Buy Now: Google Chromecast at Currys for £19 – save £11

We gave the Google Chromecast a 4/5 score in our review, praising the device’s compact design, enhanced app, and the great value for money on offer.

Here’s our verdict, based at the full £30 review price: "Google’s latest streamer is definitely worth a look."

It continued: "The Chromecast 2 remains one of the best value-for-money streamers on the market, offering functionality traditionally seen on entertainment boxes that are close to twice, if not three times its price."

"I’d also recommend any iOS user on a budget to check out the Chromecast 2 before shelling out for an Apple TV as well."

Buy Now: Google Chromecast at Currys for £19 – save £11

Related: Best TV

Have you spotted any great tech deals recently? Let us know in the comments.