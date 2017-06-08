Best Black Friday Deals: When is Black Friday 2017 and what are the hottest early bargains?

Best Black Friday Deals 2017: Ultimate UK Guide

It seems like only yesterday we were dusting off our credit cards and hitting the digital aisles for Black Friday 2016.

Fast forward a few months and we're nearly halfway through 2017, which means we can now start looking forward to this year's iteration of the annual shopping bonanza.

Here's all you need to know to find the best Black Friday deals this year, plus key information like the date of Black Friday in 2017 and the best early deals right now.

Early Black Friday Deals: Xbox One S Bundle at Microsoft for £219.99

There’s no shortage of fantastic console bundles lately, and Microsoft has a really great offer on the Xbox One S.

If you’re buying through the official Microsoft store, you can pick up an Xbox One S Fifa 17 Bundle (500GB) with Gears of War 4, Forza Horizon 3, and a controller for just £219.99.

Microsoft lists the usual price for this package at £404.96, which is certainly more than the actual market value, but you’re still saving a bit of cash with this deal.

We gave the Xbox One S a 4/5 score in our review, praising the console’s small size, 4K game upscaling, cheap price as a UHD Blu-ray player, HDR compatibility, and the improved grippy controller.

Buy Now: Xbox One Bundle at Microsoft for £219.99

Early Black Friday Deals: 50-inch 4K Samsung TV for £439

One of the best deals we’ve seen recently is at Argos on a 4K Samsung TV.

Argos is selling the Samsung UE50KU6000 television for just £439, which is far below the £540 price tag other retailers are selling it for.

This television has a massive 50-inch screen with a 4K/UHD image resolution, and boasts two USB ports, three HDMI sockets, and built-in Wi-Fi.

And because it’s a UHD television, you’ll be able to watch 4K content from the likes of Netflix and Amazon Video in the correct native resolution.

Buy Now: 50” 4K Samsung TV at Argos for £439

Early Black Friday Deals: Microsoft Surface Book for £1,229

One of the best deals this week is a cracking offer on the Microsoft Surface Book from John Lewis.

Microsoft’s powerhouse Windows 10 laptop had priced out many would-be buyers with its hefty £1,449 starting price.

But John Lewis has knocked £220 off Microsoft’s listed R.R.P, and is now selling the laptop for £1,229.

This deal applies to the Intel Core i5 configuration, which boasts 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. You also get the standard John Lewis two-year guarantee free of charge – with an optional two-year accidental damage cover available for £75.

We gave the Microsoft Surface Book a solid 4/5 score in our review, praising the laptop’s great performance, sharp and vibrant screen, solid built quality, and excellent Windows 10 experience.

Buy Now: Microsoft Surface Book at John lewis for £1,229

Early Black Friday Deals: Epic Xbox One S bundle for just £210

Game has an incredible Xbox One S bundle offer that nets you four games and a Now TV Movie Pass that lasts for two months.

The bargain bundle comes with the console, plus Fifa 17, Halo 5, Gears of War 4, and Injustice 2, all of which have received scores of 4/5 or higher in our reviews.

Importantly, the price of this bundle is just £209.99. That’s way lower than the £296.15 you’d pay to buy all the items individually on Amazon UK, meaning you’re saving a hefty £86.16 with this deal.

The Xbox One S achieved a high 4/5 score in our review, praised for its small size, 4K game upscaling, impressive value for money as a UHD Blu-ray player, HDR compatibility, and the improved, grippy controller.

Buy Now: Xbox One S bundle deal at Game for £209.99

Black Friday 2017 Date: When is Black Friday?

Originating in the US, Black Friday occurs at the same time every year, taking place on the Friday after Thanksgiving.

In 2017, that means that Black Friday will be on Friday November 24.

Of course, Black Friday has exploded in recent years and it isn't just about one day anymore – you can expect to find Black Friday deals running across the entire month of November.

The biggest and best, however, will be saved for Black Friday Week – as some like to call it – which will kick off on Monday November 20 and run until Monday November 27, aka Cyber Monday.

Black Friday 2017: How do I find the best deals on Black Friday?

We're glad you asked. Over the years, we've discovered a fair few tips and tricks through our dealhunting endeavours, which we'd be more than happy to share.

Here are eight expert bits of advice to help you nab the hottest bargains.

1) Make a wishlist

The first thing you should do as Black Friday approaches is to make a note of exactly what you want to buy.

It might sound like common sense, but trust us – it's all too easy to get caught up in the madness and make foolhardy impulse purchases.

We love old fashioned pen and paper for this task, but there are plenty of sophisticated options out there, too – the best we've found so far is Amazon List.

It's a universal wishlist widget, so all you do is add the button to your browser's bookmarks toolbar, and then click to add products from any online store to your list.

It's a simple but remarkably effective step you can take to stay focussed on the best and forget the rest this Black Friday.

2) Wait for Lightning to strike

While we're obviously excited to see what the likes of Currys, John Lewis and Argos are getting ready to price slash, you could quite happily do all your Black Friday shopping on Amazon and not miss out.

To get the very best bargains though, you need to keep an eye on the online shopping giant's Lightning deals, which see it offer ridiculous discounts for short periods of time.

There are a couple of simple things you can do to take the pain out of monitoring Amazon's Lightning deals.

First, it's well worth signing up for the retailer's deals newsletter, which provides a daily digest of the best bargains, and you should also seriously consider signing up for Amazon Prime.

Prime subscribers enjoy exclusive deals, early access to Lightning deals, Prime Music and Prime Video, unlimited one-day deliveries, and more. If it's within your budget, it's well worth trying out, and you can get a free 30-day trial to see if it's for you.

3) Use a good price tracking tool

Not all Black Friday deals are created equal, and for every genuinely great bargain out there, there's a right ol' lemon hoping to mug you of your hard earned cash.

Why? Some retailers – Amazon is a repeat offender, if we're being honest – aren't always totally transparent when it comes to the discount figures they tout, so that '£250 saving' or '80% price slash' might be based on the original launch price of a two-year old product, not what it's been selling for recently.

Fortunately, it's easy to safeguard yourself (and your wallet) against such ploys. You'll want to have a good price tracking tool in your Black Friday arsenal, and our favourite right now is CamelCamelCamel.

Drop any Amazon link in its search box and you'll see the highest, lowest, and average price of whatever product you're interested in, giving you a proper bird's eye view of the 'deal' you're looking at.

No, it won't win any design awards, but between the basic search functionality and all the useful add-ons you can utilise – from Twitter alerts to Amazon List synchronisation and browser extensions – CamelCamelCamel is nigh on indispensable.

4) Get all the apps you can find

With deals coming and going in the blink of an eye, you need to be ready to jump on the best bargains as soon as they land, and that means arming your mobile devices with the right apps ahead of Black Friday.

Pretty much all major UK retailers (and their US counterparts) offer dedicated apps for Android and iOS, so stockpile your homescreen with all your favourite stores – we'd recommend Amazon, John Lewis, Currys and Argos as a bare minimum.

As well as allowing you to browse deals on-the-go, these apps will let you store your card details in advance so you make use of one-click ordering when that Kindle Paperwhite becomes available for next to nothing.

5) Bargain hunt beyond borders

How can we put this relatively neutrally...the world's in a bit of a bloody state at the moment?

One silver lining of the current political-cum-economic instability engulfing key global markets is that you may be able to find a sweet price simply by taking advantage of weaker currencies.

Let's take our beloved British pound as an example. It's currently at one of its lowest points ever against the Euro, so if you're joining us from abroad, you may be able to bag yourself a bargain courtesy of that gone-off sausage Farage and his cronies.

Even factoring in the higher shipping costs to Europe, the poor recent performance of currencies like the GBP may ultimately make it more cost effective to buy products from UK retailers.

We can't guarantee this will be the case, but it's worth keeping an eye on and doing the necessary calculations to see if there are any cheeky discounts to be had.

Just remember to double-check things like plug compatibility, region-specific encoding, and so on when purchasing tech from abroad.

6) Get your espresso machine ready

Black Friday doesn't work office hours – it's a round-the-clock affair and some of the best deals will drop at anti-social times, if our experience is anything to go by.

That's why all of the above advice is so important.

If your dream 4K TV goes on sale first thing in the morning, you'll want to know about it post-haste and be ready to snap it up ever faster, so arming yourself with all the necessary information and tools is essential to making the most of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Moreover, Amazon has tended to release its first batch of Black Friday deals as the clock strikes midnight on November 24-25, so if you're an "I'll sleep when I'm dead" type, your dedication to deal hunting may just be rewarded should you pay a visit to your favourite retailer while us normal folk count sheep.

7) Hitting the High Street? Google is your friend

You may already know that Google shows you busy and quiet times at shops, restaurants, bars all around the world.

Just in time for Black Friday, the search giant has added a seriously useful new feature to its Maps-integrated 'Popular Times' card, bringing real-time crowd information to this service.

That means that if you're hitting the High Street for Black Friday, you can Google your destination in advance and hopefully avoid the fisticuffs.

Give it a whirl – your psychiatrist will thank you.

8) Save yourself the hassle

We're rarely ones to overclock our own motherboard here at TrustedReviews, but with Black Friday headed our way again, we really do think we can help you find the very best deals without all the hassle.

You won't find any long, indiscriminately compiled link dumps here – just stuff we rate and would buy ourselves. All the deals we feature are carefully vetted by our expert editors for the quality of the product and the bargainous nature of the deal.

If you want to cut-out a fair bit of legwork when dealhunting, check back regularly for all the latest and greatest savings.

What are you looking to snap up this Black Friday? Let us know in the comments below.