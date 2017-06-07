Best Argos deals for June 2017

Looking for the very best Argos deals for June 2017? You’ve come to the right place. We’ve rounded up some of the hottest tech and gadget savings on offer at Argos online and in-store.

Sure, Black Friday 2017 may still be months away, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t great deals to be found online.

Argos is a prime example of a store that serves up tasty deals all year round, and we’ve found some of the best offers available right now.

Scroll down for serious savings, including deals on PS4 games and a cracking offer on a 50-inch 4K Samsung television.

Best Argos Deals: Get Doom on PS4 for just £8.99

Argos is selling Doom for the cheap price of £8.99, which is down on the previous price of £15.99. The game, which is being sold for PS4, is only one year old, so this is a veritable bargain.

We gave Doom a 4/5 score in our review, praising the unremitting demon-slaughter action, the brilliant Glory Kill mechanics, and solid multiplayer gameplay.

Here’s our verdict:

“This is the Doom you’ve been waiting for, packed with gruesome, unrelenting action, gore and one of the finest monster menageries in gaming. The reliance on staged arena battles makes for a slightly repetitive campaign, but it’s enormous fun in its own brutal way.

"Throw in a set of solid multiplayer modes and the intriguing SnapMap option, and you have a Doom that’s good enough to restore your faith.”

Best Argos Deals: 50-inch 4K Samsung TV for just £439

This is an incredible TV deal: Argos is selling the Samsung UE50KU6000 television for £439, which is far below the £540 price other retailers are flogging it for.

What’s important about this television is that it has a whopping 50-inch screen with a 4K Ultra HD image resolution – that means you can watch 4K content from the likes of Netflix and Amazon Video.

We haven’t reviewed this specific model, but other 4K Samsung televisions have scored well with us in the past.

This television also features two USB ports, three HDMI sockets, and built-in WiFi support, so there's plenty of connectivity options.

Best Argos Deals: Fallout 4 (PS4) now just £9.99

Another video game bargain comes as Argos sells Bethesda’s Fallout 4 RPG for just £9.99 on PS4, down from the usual £15.99 price tag.

We gave Fallout 4 a respectable 4/5 score in our review, praising the game’s action-packed tactical gameplay, its weirdly beautiful post-apocalyptic world, and the classic Fallout tone and black humour.

Here’s out verdict:

“It an be rough around the edges and it takes a while to gel, but once it does this is as gripping an RPG as Bethesda has ever produced.

"We’ll handle disappointments like the lengthy loading times, poor facial animation and minor bugs because Fallout 4’s world is so rich, strange and beautiful, and because the stories you can make in it are so compelling. Buy it, then dig in for the season."

