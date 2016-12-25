Best Android Wear Watch Faces: 12 awesome designs for your smartwatch

Hunting for a new Android Wear Watch Face? Well you’re in luck, because there are hundreds of the ruddy things – and we’ve rounded up some of the very best.

1) Simple Watch Face

If you like bright colours and curved triangles (and who doesn’t?), then this minimalist watch face is for you.

It features 12 and 24 hour modes, a choice of background colours, and an option to randomise the colour each day, or each time the watch wakes up.

There are two different hand styles, and you can choose between ticking (default), continuous seconds, or just disabling them completely.

Download from Play Store | Free

2) Fiore by Iris

Flowers are great – they look good, and smell good too. The Fiore by Iris watch face won’t replicate the latter, but it’s still a great floral design that any budding gardener will love.

The watch face supports both round and square displays, and has a customisable ambient mode. You can also customise the time format, and opt to include the day of the week.

There’s also an option to change the background automatically according to the day of the week.

Download from Play Store | Free

3) Under Armour Record

The Under Armour Record watch face works with the Under Armour Record app, and basically acts as a logging system for all your fitness-related activities.

The face will track your workouts and steps using any Android Wear watch, and it doesn’t look terrible – golly!

Download from Play Store | Free

4) Pop! Watch Face

The Play Store is crammed full of over-designed rubbish, which makes it hard to find simple watch faces.

But one simple design we’re quite fond of is the Pop! face, which lets you choose from a variety of colourful backgrounds.

Pop! features an analogue watch face with nine different themes, which you can scroll through by tapping. There’s also support for complications, with four different date complications on up to three dials.

It’s optimised for both round and square displays, and supports ambient mode, too.

Download from Play Store | £0.69

5) Bits Watch Face

Bits is the perfect combination of minimalism and complexity; that sounds a bit paradoxical, but it really works.

The design is black with white icons, all of which can be used to display information. You can choose icons like battery, calendar, date, missed calls, new e-mails, steps, stocks, time zone, and weather.

Download from Play Store | Free

6) HeyKittyKitty

My girlfriend would kill me if I didn’t include at least one cat-related entry in this list, so that’s partly why HeyKittyKitty made the cut.

But even the most feline-fearing smartwatch users would agree that HeyKittyKitty is a seriously cute watch face, owing to the small animated kitten that’ll occupy your screen. There’s also a pastel yellow background that’s relatively inoffensive.

HeyKittyKitty supports both round and square displays, has a customisable ambient mode, and customisable time format, too.

Download from Play Store | Free

7) Aviator

This entry should please more classical watch enthusiasts: Aviator is a self-described “gladiatorial” watch face that mimics a more traditional watch.

It features a collection of ambient modes, two different needle styles, a dual-analogue display, and date and month displays, too. It also supports round and square watch faces, and has a night mode.

Download from Play Store | £1.79

8) UsTwo Smart Watch Faces

This download is actually a collection of watch faces that should suit almost anyone’s needs.

All of the faces look great, and integrate calendar, fitness, and weather information so you can quickly keep track of what’s going on in the world. There are six faces included – our favourite is Episode.

Download from Play Store | Free

9) DosFace

A sure hit with computer geeks everywhere, the DosFace watch face transforms your smartwatch with a DOS-like UI.

This simple face supports round and square screens, comes with an ambient mode, and 12 and 24 hour formats. You can also tap on the screen to see battery life.

Download from Play Store | £0.99

10) The Hundreds

If you’re a fan of The Hundreds clothing brand, you’ll love this watch face collection. It comes with dozens of different graphic themes from the brand portfolio, the majority of which look great.

On top of that, the time is written in Bobby Hundreds’ handwriting, which will be familiar to followers of the range.

Download from Play Store | Free

11) Behance Watch Faces

Here’s another watch face collection that’s packed with stellar designs from Adobe. There are six unique faces up for grabs: AG, Classic, Phrase, Pulse, Timecard, and Window.

Each watch face includes an alternate ambient mode, and there’s a 24 hour option available. The backgrounds feature work from Behance Portfolios, designed by a number of artists – which is probably why they look so good.

Download from Play Store | Free

12) Imgur Spiral Watch Face

This face won’t be for everyone, especially those who hate waiting: the Imgur Spiral is a watch face version of Imgur’s loading icon, which plagues people with poor internet connections the world over.

“With our watch face app, you can tell time using our loading arcs or bringing up a digital watch face in the middle of the outer two rings,” writes the image-sharing site. “We can’t guarantee this watch face will make your workday go by faster, but we have it on good authority that time flies when you’re on Imgur.com.”

Aside from simply looking good, the Imgur watch face also supports square and round device faces – double golly!

Download from Play Store | Free

Have you got a great watch face you think we should add to this list? Let us know in the comments below.