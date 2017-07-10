Amazon Echo price slashed to under £80 – save nearly 50%

It’s 2017, so you should probably start thinking about upgrading to a smart home – and what better way to start than with a cracking deal on the Amazon Echo smart speaker?

To mark Prime Day, the annual day of digital deals, Amazon is selling both the Amazon Echo and Amazon Echo Dot for well below their usual prices – but only for paying Prime subscribers.

The first deal is on the Amazon Echo, which is now discounted from £149.99 to a seriously bargain price of £79.99 – that’s a huge 47% saving.

The Echo is Amazon’s flagship smart speaker, and is powered by Amazon’s Alexa digital assistant. It can perform a huge variety of tasks, including reading the news and audiobooks aloud to you, playing back music, and even interacting with third-party services e.g. ordering you a taxi, or even a pizza.

We were so impressed by the Amazon Echo that it earned a 4/5 score at its review price of £149.99. We were pleased with the speaker’s attractive design, ease of set-up, the versatile selection of Alexa ‘Skills’, and the good voice recognition that improves over time.

The other deal is on the smaller Amazon Echo Dot, which has been discounted from £49.99 to just £34.99, saving you a respectable 30%.

The Amazon Echo Dot is like the little sister to Amazon Echo, and performs all the same Alexa tasks, albeit through a smaller speaker. However, it can be connected to one of your own speakers courtesy of a 3.5mm jack connection.

We gave the Amazon Echo Dot a 4.5/5 score in our review, lauding the smart speaker’s small size, great value for money, and variety of audio output options.

Note that both of these deals are only available to Prime members between 18:00 on July 10 and 23:45 on July 11, in London time.

