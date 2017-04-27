Best Amazon Deals for April 2017

When is Amazon Prime Day 2017 and what are the best Amazon UK deals available right now? We answer all your questions, including explaining what Amazon's new #NowItsSummer store is all about.

It's now roughly a month to go until the good times officially start to roll here in the UK.

The meteorological calendar pinpoints the start of summer 2017 as June 1, while the astronomical calendar says it gets underway on June 21, but whatever school of thought you subscribe to, one thing's clear – it's nearly time to dust off your barbecue and polish your flip-flops.

Summer is also good news for geeky dealhunters, as the warmer weather brings with it a raft of great offers from leading UK retailers – not least online megamart Amazon.

Here's everything you need to know about the best Amazon deals available right now, with a specific eye to its new #NowItsSummer store and Prime Day 2017.

What is Amazon's #NowItsSummer store?

Looking to get ahead of the pack and help you better part with your hard-earned cash, Amazon has now launched its dedicated #NowItsSummer store.

It's more interesting than it sounds, because #NowItsSummer is designed to react to the UK weather and showcase deals most appropriate to the current conditions.

That means you're likely to see bargains on beach towels and BBQs when it's nice and sunny, whilst wellies and waterproof cameras will be discounted if things are looking a bit more standardly British outside.

Check out Amazon's #NowItsSummer store here, or read on for our curated picks of the best overall Amazon UK deals available right now – and crucial information regarding Amazon Prime Day 2017, the retailer's biggest deals day of the year.

Best Amazon Deals for April 2017

Amazon regularly discounts a range of popular gadgets, from smartphones and tablets to memory cards, laptops and more.

Here are the best prices on Amazon right now for a few of our favourite tech products, plus a quick summary of why we love them so much – and, crucially, an honest and unbiased appraisal of the deal at hand.

Some are already epic offers, others are ones to watch as big events like Prime Day near – and all are for tech we'd readily buy ourselves.

Featured Deal: Save £125 on wireless Sennheiser headphones

Sennheiser consistently makes some of the very best audio gear around, and if you're looking to invest in some wireless headphones, look no further than the company's excellent URBANITE XLs.

We gave the corded model a 4-star score in our Sennheiser Urbanite review back in 2014, and rest assured that these are a worthy upgrade.

What's more, they're currently the cheapest they've ever been on Amazon UK at just £125 – that's half price, a discount that bests even last's year epic Black Friday offers according to price-tracking site Camelcamelcamel.

Grab this fantastic bargain while you can!

Sonos Play:1

We've seen it for more and we've seen it for less, but the fact remains that the Play:1 is a great speaker and the perfect gateway to a multiroom Sonos addiction.

Despite its relative age, we still gave it a nearly flawless 4.5-star score in our long-term Sonos Play:1 review, so whether you're happy to save some pocket money now, or want to see if bigger savings roll around come Prime Day (which they likely will), this is one page worth bookmarking.

Samsung Galaxy S8

This is the best phone on the planet right now – we gave it a rare perfect 5-star score in our Galaxy S8 review – but unfortunately, you're unlikely to see any savings buying it SIM-free from Amazon.

Nintendo Switch

Forget the Xbox One S and the PS4 Pro, the Nintendo Switch is the most exciting console around right now.

It might not be perfect – we gave it a 4-star score in our Nintendo Switch review – but with peerless exclusives like Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, it's got a bright future indeed.

You probably won't see any massive console-only Nintendo Switch deals just yet, but have a poke around and you might just be able to nab yourself a cut-price bundle.

iPhone 7 Plus

While the iPhone 7 is nice enough, the 7 Plus is the best Apple handset around right now – we gave it a nearly perfect 4.5-star score in our iPhone 7 Plus review.

It's not the best deal on this list – Apple gizmos rarely come cheap, after all – but it's still worth knowing about, as Amazon offers a range of extra-speedy shipping options that will often beat Apple to your front door.

When and what is Amazon Prime Day 2017?

Amazon Prime Day is Amazon's answer to Black Friday, when the online shopping behemoth willingly loses the plot and slashes prices on, well, pretty much everything. Whether you're after tech, high chairs or booze, you're likely to find a bargain on Prime Day.

Not wanting to undermine its Black Friday sales, Amazon usually holds Prime Day during the summer.

In 2016, Amazon Prime Day took place on July 12 and, while we don't know for sure, a similar date would make sense this year.

Stay tuned, as we'll be updating this page as soon as we learn more. Plus we'll continue highlighting loads more awesome deals in the build-up to Prime Day, and of course on the big day itself.

