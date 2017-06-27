Best Amazon Deals for June 2017: When is Amazon Prime Day?

What are the best Amazon deals out there right now? We answer all your question and highlight the latest and greatest offers you need to know about this month in the UK and US.

The good times are officially ready to roll here in the UK, with the meteorological calendar pinpointing the start of summer 2017 as June 1, while the astronomical calendar says it gets underway on June 21.

Whatever school of thought you subscribe to, one thing's clear – it's nearly time to dust off your barbecue and polish your flip-flops.

Oh, and get ready for Amazon Prime Day!

Summer is always good news for geeky dealhunters, as the warmer weather brings with it a raft of great offers from leading UK retailers – not least online megamart Amazon.

Here's everything you need to know about the best Amazon deals available right now and all the latest bargainous news including an explainer on the new #NowItsSummer store.

Amazon Prime Day 2017: All you need to know

Amazon Prime Day is Amazon's answer to Black Friday, when the online shopping behemoth willingly loses the plot and slashes prices on, well, pretty much everything. Whether you're after tech, high chairs or booze, you're likely to find a bargain on Prime Day.

Not wanting to undermine its Black Friday sales, Amazon usually holds Prime Day during the summer.

In 2016, Amazon Prime Day took place on July 12 and, while we don't know for sure, a similar date would make sense this year.

Stay tuned, as we'll be updating this page as soon as we learn more.

Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals: Editor’s Pick

Fancy a shiny new gaming monitor? Look no further than Amazon, where you’ll find a bargain price on a top Acer screen.

That's right, Amazon UK is selling the Acer GN246HLBbid gaming monitor at a lowly price of just £169.99, which is £90 less than the usual £259.99 RRP.

This is a 24-inch monitor with a 1920 x 1080 pixel Full HD display resolution. The display also has a nippy 1ms response time and a rapid 144Hz refresh rate, which makes it ideal for anyone running a decent gaming rig.

How good a deal is this? The £169.99 it's currently available for is its lowest Amazon UK price ever, making this a certified banger of a PC gaming bargain.

Buy Now: 24” Acer FHD 144Hz Gaming Monitor at Amazon for just £169.99

Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals: Xbox One S for under £200

With the Xbox One X on the horizon, retailers are starting to knock down pricing for the still-incredible Xbox One S console.

One such vendor is Amazon, where you can now pick up an Xbox One S (500GB) for just £198.99 – squeezing in below the £200 mark.

We gave the Xbox One S a 4/5 score, praising the console’s small size and 4K game upscaling. We were also impressed by the value for money, given that it doubles as a UHD Blu-ray player. And don’t forget that it’s also HDR compatible and boasts an improved, grippy controller.

Buy Now: Xbox One S (500GB) at Amazon for £198.99

Best Early Black Friday Deals: Bag a cordless vacuum cleaner for just £45

Ready to upgrade your vacuum cleaner game? We’ve got a great deal on a cleaner that’ll save you loads of cash.

Amazon is selling the Vax H85-LF-B14 Life 2-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner (0.5L) in Black/Silver for a bargain price of £45. That’s £54.99 less than the R.R.P of £99.99.

Better still, according to the CamelCamelCamel price tracker, this is the lowest price that Amazon has ever sold this vacuum cleaner for, making it a veritable steal.

We haven’t reviewed this specific vacuum cleaner model, but other Vax cleaners have scored well with us in the past. It’s also worth noting that the cleaner has 4.2/5 score on Amazon UK, based on 33 user reviews.

This vacuum cleaner has a five-hour charge time and will run for 20 minutes, boasting a generous bin capacity of half-a-litre.

Buy Now: Vax 2-in-1 Vacuum Cleaner at Amazon for £45

Early Amazon Prime Day Deal: CoD Infinite Warfare for £13

Last year’s Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare has taken a big price cut, and now costs just £12.99 for PS4 at Amazon UK.

The game is currently the latest in the Call of Duty franchise, and continues the sci-fi action trend in true CoD Style: a blisteringly fast shooter adventure with comprehensive campaign and multiplayer modes.

We gave the game 3.5/5, lauding its very enjoyable campaign, stunning graphics, superb voice acting, and the ever-popular zombie mode.

Buy Now: Call of Duty Infinite Warfare (PS4) at Amazon for £12.99

Early Amazon Prime Day Deal: Amazon Echo refurb for £115

Amazon typically sells the refurbished version of the Amazon Echo for £139.99 – £10 cheaper than the usual brand new price.

But Amazon has knocked a further £25 off the total, bringing the refurb model down to just £114.99. That’s a real steal, given the fact that Certified Refurbished models are basically as good as new.

We awarded the Amazon Echo a 4/5 score because of how impressed we were by the smart speaker’s attractive design, easy setup, and ever-growing selection of Skills.

Buy Now: Amazon Echo refurbished at Amazon for £114.99

Early Amazon Prime Day Deal: Philips Sonicare toothbrush for £35

Ready to upgrade your toothbrush game? Look no further than this cracking deal on a popular entry to the Philips Sonicare line.

Amazon is selling the Philips Sonicare EasyClean HX6511/50 Electric Toothbrush at a bargain price of just £34.99.

That’s a total of £55.01 (or 61%) cheaper than the usual recommended retail price of £90.

This toothbrush features a dynamic action that effectively reaches between your teeth and along the gum line, and is safe for use with braces and dental restorations. Philips reckons it will improve your gum health in just two weeks, so effective is this scrubber’s brushing technique.

Buy Now: Philips Sonicare EasyClean Toothbrush at Amazon for £34.99

Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deal: Xbox One S 2x game bundle for £210

Amazon is selling a great-value Xbox One S bundle that nets you two games and the 500GB version of the console.

The first game is Fifa 17, which promises “true-to-life” football action, and includes a full game download with three Loan Legends.

The second game is Gears of War 4, the latest entry in a hugely popular franchise that’s received rave reviews across the board.

Buy Now: Xbox One S with two games at Amazon for £209.99

What is Amazon's #NowItsSummer store?

Looking to get ahead of the pack and help you better part with your hard-earned cash, Amazon has now launched its dedicated #NowItsSummer store.

It's more interesting than it sounds, because #NowItsSummer is designed to react to the UK weather and showcase deals most appropriate to the current conditions.

That means you're likely to see bargains on beach towels and BBQs when it's nice and sunny, whilst wellies and waterproof cameras will be discounted if things are looking a bit more standardly British outside.

Check out Amazon's #NowItsSummer store here.

