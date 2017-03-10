You’ve read the review of the GTX 1080 Ti, now it’s time to buy one. Or, what’s more likely, it’s time start saving up or buying a cheaper alternative.

Cometh the hour, cometh the GTX 1080 Ti. We've gone ahead and taken a look at some of the most interesting models and highlighted the best deals for Nvidia's ridiculous new GPU on launch day.

Updated: It looks like the first run of GTX 1080 Ti GPUs have mostly sold out and are now listed as on back-order or pre-order. We can still see an Asus 1080 Ti available on Scan. Overclockers UK has confirmed to us that they have already sold their entire stock. Ebuyer is showing new GPUs arriving by March 24th. Aria is showing all cards on pre-order, while Amazon is also showing its stock as on pre-order.

As you can see from the update above, early stocks of the 1080 Ti have sold out in the UK's biggest online PC parts stores, as far as we can see. Still, it's worth looking below at some of the highs and lows of the variety of GTX 1080 Ti cards that will be available hopefully by the end of March

A Founders Edition model will set you back £699. This is the model we tested in our review, and can attest to its funky styling and great performance. These are available across the web under various guises; but rest assured no matter what name is on the outside, if it says Founders Edition, it’s the exact Nvidia reference design with no ugly third-party branding on anything but the box.

What's the cheapest 1080 Ti?

The lowest-priced 1080 Ti we could find here in Britain was on Overclockers UK, which lists a Zotac ‘Blower Edition’ for £689. Plus you get Zotac’s generous five-year warranty albeit with a very basic, not-particularly-exciting design. But if you’re hiding it inside a PC case without a window, only you will ever know.

It's of course worth pointing out that this is just £10 cheaper than the Founders Edition, which looks loads better if you have a case with a window.

And what about the most expensive?

Want to pay for than all your friends? MSI has you covered with its £859 Sea Hawk, liquid cooled model with an EK water block. You'll need to supply your own pump and radiator. It’s early days and the company doesn’t appear to have decided how much it’s going to overclock this model out of the box, but if quiet running and fancy cooling are your game, this could be a decent pick.

Or you could go for one of Gigabyte’s new Gaming Xtreme models, which costs about the same for a triple-fan model.

Free game?

If you’re sad to be handing over so much cash for a piece of computer equipment, you can have a small crumb of comfort: Every 1080 Ti purchase from any retailer will net you either a copy of Ghost Recon: Wildlands or For Honor. You choose. Better than a kick in the teeth.

As for the rest? Take a look at Amazon, Ebuyer and Scan and Overclockers UK. Too much? There are also some fantastic GTX 1080 deals now available thanks to Nvidia dropping the recommended retail price to £500. It pays to wait, and to shop around.