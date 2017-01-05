Beoplay M5: The stylish new 360-degree speaker with built-in Chromecast

B&O Play has a new wireless speaker at CES 2017, the compact but impressively powerful Beoplay M5.

This is the first speaker in the Beoplay range that's a 360-degree speaker. It features a 5-inch, downward firing sub woofer, a mid-range driver and three tweeters. The whole unit is clad in a wool-blend fabric, which is available in grey or black.

There are no buttons on the M5, but the top plate rotates to change volume and pressing down acts as the Play/Pause function. It's a very neat design. I love the fabric finish, which would fit in well in any home. B&O Play insists it's not in the business of designing ' just electronics' and you can see that in the look and feel of the M5.

The M5 supports every imaginable method of wireless audio, including Beolink Multiroom (working with other Beoplay speakers), Spotify Connects, QPlay 2.0, Apple AirPlay, Bluetooth and, rather neatly, Chromecast Audio.

I only got to hear a few short samples from the M5, but what I heard was impressive. It was detailed, full-bodied and powerful.

The Beoplay M5 is on sale now for £529, or $599, and we hope to have a unit in for review soon.