Before the big ‘rethink’ the Apple Mac Pro finally gets an update

Apple has revealed new configurations for its Mac Pro on the same day it promised a complete rethink of its most powerful desktop machine.

For the first time in three years, Apple has updated the specs and pricing for the cylindrical tower it first released in 2013.

While the design remains the same, the entry-level $2,999 (£2,999) model gives consumers a better deal thanks to the six-core Xeon Processor, as opposed to the quad-core CPU.

It also has duel Fire Pro D500 CPUs and 16GB RAM,

For those willing to fork out an extra $1000 (£900), they’ll get an eight-core processor and D700 GPUs for $2,999/£3,899.

Unfortunately, although the internals have been modified, Apple has chosen not to update the connectivity options, saving USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 tech for next year’s “complete rethink”.

Related: MacBook Pro 2016 review

Earlier on Tuesday. Apple apologized for letting down its professional customers vis-à-vis the absence of Mac Pro updates down the years.

The company also offered some rare culpability, saying the design of the Mac Pro had limited the firm’s capacity to take the range further.

"We designed ourselves into a bit of a corner” said Craig Federighi, Apple’s SVP of software engineering. "We wanted to do something bold and different. What we didn’t appreciate completely at the time was how we had so tailored that design to a specific vision that in the future we would find ourselves a bit boxed in – into a circular shape.”

The question is, giving the possibility of a completely revamped Mac Pro, will consumers be interested in today’s hardware updates? Share your thoughts in the comments below.