Beats X UK release date, price, and where to buy: Our guide explains everything you need to know about Apple’s new wireless Beats X headphones. What are they, when can you get them, and how much will they cost? Let us reveal all.

Beats X Release Date and Price: When can you get them?

The Beats X headphones go on sale on February 10, 2017 in the UK and US. And they’ll set you back a hefty £129.95 here, or $149 in the States. They're currently live on both Apple's UK and US websites, but are still listed as "unavailable."

That should change come February 10 and the links below will be a bit more useful – we'd expect these earbuds to be seriously in-demand, so the sooner you can snap yours up, the better.

Overall, the pricing seems more fair than the Apple AirPods, which cost £159 in the UK and $159 in the USA.

At launch, there’ll be white and black versions available, with new grey and blue colour options coming later.

Wait, what are Beats X again?

The Beats X are a new pair of headphones developed by Apple’s subsidiary, Beats Electronics (of Dr Dre fame). They were actually announced back in September, but the launch was delayed until 2017 for unknown reasons.

The Beats X wireless in the sense that they connect to your phone via Bluetooth. But unlike Apple’s controversial AirPods, there’s a wire that connects the two buds. This “Flex-Form” cable lets the headphones rest around your neck when not in use. Even better, the earbuds attach to each other magnetically, maximising both comfort and swag – or something.

They come with a carrying case, as well as removable wingtips for maximum comfort. Charging works via Lightning connector, which is mildly surprising considering most Beats headphones charge using the more common Micro USB.

Beats X Specs: Are they any good?

It’s too early to say whether the Beats X will sound good – we’ll need a full review for that.

But we’re hopeful that they’ll be decent enough, considering the fact that they run on the same custom-built W1 chip that powers Apple’s AIrPods (3.5/5 in our review). As well as powering the audio firmware, this chip allows the headphones to pair automatically with an iPhone. There’s Android support too, we should add.

The Beats X are apparently capable of playing music for eight hours between charges, although we’ll be putting that to the test when we get a pair. Better still, Apple says that just five minutes of charging will net you two hours of playback when the battery is low.

Oh, and there’s a dedicated Siri button too – just like the AirPods.

The only word of warning we’d offer is that these headphones aren’t rated as sweat-proof, so you may want to think twice before donning these for your next interval training session.

What do you think of Apple’s Beats X headphones? Let us know in the comments.