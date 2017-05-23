Beating the Samsung Galaxy S8 iris scanner is actually pretty easy

The Samsung Galaxy S8’s iris scanning security feature isn’t all that secure, it has emerged.

The feature, which is a little faster and more reliable than the fingerprint sensor, has been hacked using a photo of the phone’s owner and a contact lens.

As demonstrated by the Jan Krissler of the Chaos Computer Club (via AndroidCentral), it’s possible to by-pass the feature using a photograph of the owner's eye from 15 feet away, using a 200mm lens.

Because the iris scanner uses infrared light, the night mode on the camera is enabled.

Once the picture was printed on a regular laser printer, the schemer simply placed a wet contact lens over the eye and that’s about it.

Once the paper is held in front of the Galaxy S8’s eye scanner, the unauthorised party is in, with access to everything. We think this might be lowest tech hack, since a paperclip was first used to pick a suitcase padlock.

It's not like the iris scanner stands alone as vulnerable, the CCC has in the past demonstrated workarounds for Apple's Touch ID fingerprint sensor.

However, it is pause for thought, if you're using the iris scanner to secure your Galaxy S8.

Does the ease at which this feature can be by-passed concern you? Share your feelings in the comments section below.