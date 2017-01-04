Be careful when updating Forza Horizon 3 on PC

The new update for Forza Horizon 3 on PC update is capable of corrupting your saved data, Playground Games has warned.

Some of the update’s more notable issues include having to download the entire game again - which is over 50GB - and many users suffering from corrupt save files.

"PC players who completed the download of .37.2 and then started a new game save will have a corrupted saved game," Playground Games stated in a blog post.

"Avoid creating a new saved game on .37.2, and only play on .35.2 to avoid this issue. As long as you have an existing save and have not created a new one on .37.2, your saved game will work correctly once the update is available."

It appears the update itself has been removed, but those playing the .37.2 version of Forza Horizon 3 should immediately delete and reinstall it to avoid any further problems.

You’ll want to have version .35.2 or higher, which can be confirmed in the bottom left corner of Horizon 3’s launch screen.

When it isn’t encountering silly bugs like this, Forza Horizon 3 is a genuinely excellent racer, as our 10/10 review makes clear.