BBC iPlayer will require password login for all users within weeks

You’ll need a username and password to log into BBC iPlayer within the next few weeks, the BBC has announced.

In a blog post published today, the BBC detailed how it was preparing to roll out a mandatory login scheme for the BBC iPlayer. The post noted that the decision was made in order to make the BBC “more personal and relevant” to the end user.

The changes mean that you’ll need to sign in with a BBC account to access BBC iPlayer, BBC iPlayer Radio, and some other services. It’s worth noting that BBC accounts already exist, and some three million people use iPlayer with an account every month.

“By personalising your BBC, we can help you find the best of public service broadcasting,” explains Andrew Scott, Launch Director for myBBC. “By finding out more about you and what you like, we can make better content, make it more relevant, and bring it to you more effectively.”

He continued: “Signing in allows you to receive recommendations for programmes you might like. You can receive alerts about world events, hot topics and things you’ve told us you’re interested in. You can also get other benefits like starting to watch a programme on one device and picking up where you left off on another.”

Scott noted that people who are signed into a BBC account spent 20% more time watching, listening, and reading content on the BBC’s online services.

The BBC was also keen to point out that the changes being introduced aren't "about enforcing the licence fee”, although Scott goes on to counter that somewhat by writing: “The information you provide us with can help TV Licensing ensure that people are abiding by the law and minimise licence fee evasion.”

Scott went on: "By matching email addresses we may be able to identify someone who has told us they don't need a TV licence while at the same time having signed in and watched iPlayer. So we will now use this alongside our existing enforcement techniques to help identify people who are watching licence fee-funded content without a licence.”

Related: Best TV

Do you think the BBC is right to enforce logins for BBC iPlayer? Let us know in the comments.