BBC deals iPlayer blow to TV licence evaders as it mandates sign-ins

The days of accessing the BBC iPlayer without a TV licence may be coming to an abrupt end.

Auntie is now mandating the need to register and sign-in to access the on-demand service.

Previously, Brits had been able to skip the step, but a number of users are now seeing a new notification, halting their progress to programming.

It reads: “You now need to sign in to watch. It's quick & easy. And we'll keep you signed in."

The sign-in process requires users to enter their details, making it easier for the BBC to identify viewers tuning into Eastenders or Match of the Day via the iPlayer, without having paid for a TV licence.

In a blog post last month, the company wrote: "The information you provide us with can help TV Licensing ensure that people are abiding by the law and minimise licence fee evasion.

"By matching email addresses we may be able to identify someone who has told us they don't need a TV licence while at the same time having signed in and watched iPlayer. So we will now use this alongside our existing enforcement techniques to help identify people who are watching licence fee-funded content without a licence.”The Beeb has gradually been introducing measures to ensure only eligible users are accessing the iPlayer. It has also spent plenty of time cracking down on overseas use via VPN servers.

BBC isn’t making this solely about tracking down licence evaders, it is requesting sign-ins so it can customise the experience for viewers.

It says it hopes to make the service “more personal and relevant to you”.

