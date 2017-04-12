Bayonetta is out now on PC with full 4K support

Platinum Games’ critically acclaimed action title has launched on PC for the very first time.

First teased last week through a mysterious new website, the character action adventure is now available on Steam for £14.99.

The PC port of the 2009 game comes with a wealth of different graphics options including full 4K support and a locked 60fps framerate.

Bayonetta’s PC version will also feature “anti-aliasing, anisotropic filtering, SSAO lighting, scalable texture and shadow quality, and more.,” Sega has confirmed.

Related: Best PC Games

Having previously released both Valkyria Chronicles and Typing of the Dead: Overkill to PC in recent months, Bayonetta is hopefully yet another title in a stream of potential PC ports to come.

Game Director Hideki Kamiya told Polygon last year that he is “thinking a lot about Bayonetta 3” and potential ideas for the sequel.

"We've talked a lot about it internally at the company and I've written some outlines for what the game would be. And I feel really confident it would be cool if we got the chance to make it," he said.

The developer was previously working as project lead on Xbox One exclusive Scalebound, which was sadly canned earlier this year.

Watch: E3 2017 Predictions

Will you be picking up Bayonetta on PC? Let us know below!