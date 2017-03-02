Battlefield 1 They Shall Not Pass expansion has its first trailer

Electronic Arts and DICE have released the debut trailer for Battlefield 1’s first major expansion: They Shall Not Pass, available for Premium Pass owners from March 14.

The upcoming content pack will add four maps to the critically-acclaimed shooter, all of which take inspiration from French battlefields found in World War 1.

Players will take control of the French army with an assortment of new weapons and vehicles introduced alongside the new stages, including the Char 2C Tank.

You can check out the debut trailer below, which happens to shine a light on the reason behind the expansion’s Lord of The Rings-esque title.

Battlefield 1 will receive four unique expansions as part of its £39.99 Premium Pass. Those who purchase the pass will gain access to new content two weeks early as a result.

Electronic Arts detailed the four expansions yesterday, which include They Shall Not Pass, Name of the Tsar, Turning Tides and Apocalypse.

Games Editor Brett Phipps described Battlefield 1 as one of the finest shooters of 2016 in his review, scoring it an explosive 9/10 in his review.

