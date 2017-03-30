Battlefield 1 Premium Friends lets you play DLC without the cost

Electronic Arts and DICE have introduced a new feature for Battlefield 1 known as Premium Friends, letting you access exclusive DLC for free.

Owners of Battlefield 1’s Premium Pass can now create parties that are “premium-enabled” to provide friends with access to DLC otherwise unavailable.

"As a player who owns Battlefield 1 Premium Pass you will be able to bring your friends in Battlefield 1 along to play on the new maps!" explains producer Andreas Skoglund.

“When creating a party in Battlefield 1 you may notice something new: if someone owns a Battlefield 1 Premium Pass the party will become "Premium Enabled". This will allow anyone in that party to play on all maps, regardless if they own the content or not. The access is available as long as the party's "Premium Enabled"."

Of course, there are a handful of restrictions to take into account, as you are temporarily gaining access to new maps and weapons for free.

In a “Premium Enabled” party, only owners of a Battlefield 1 Premium Pass or the specific expansion pack will earn XP from the maps exclusive to that expansion. We will save the XP for everyone else and grant them retroactively if they decide to get the Battlefield 1 Premium Pass for themselves.

Only owners of a Battlefield 1 Premium Pass or the specific expansion pack will be able to spawn in with weapons and vehicles unique for the expansion.

Only owners of a Battlefield 1 Premium Pass or the specific expansion pack will track progress towards the unique medals and codexes for the expansion.

Battlefield 1’s first expansion, They Shall Not Pass, launched for PS4, Xbox One and PC earlier this month.

Will you and your friends being taking advantage of this new feature? Let us know in the comments.