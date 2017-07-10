Battlefield 1 is coming to EA and Origin Access

Electronic Arts has detailed some of the new content coming to its subscription service in the next few months.

Available across Xbox One and PC, the service grants players access to a library of free games alongside some unique benefits such as digital discounts and free trials.

Over this past weekend Electronic Arts made all downloadable content for Star Wars Battlefront free for subscription holders.

The publisher also announced two titles set to debut on the service later this year in the form of Titanfall 2 and Battlefield 1.

Related: Xbox One X latest news

Launch dates for the duo of 2016 shooters are yet to be announced, but it’s great to hear we’ll be playing them as part of EA Access before the year is up.

Games aren’t usually removed from the EA Access Vault once added, so you’ll have plenty of time to download them as part of your membership.

Free trials for FIFA 18 and Madden NFL 18 will also be coming to the service a week or so ahead of their respective launches.

Related: Need for Speed Payback Preview

Have you tried EA Access? Like it? Let us know in the comments.