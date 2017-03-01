Battlefield 1 expansions detailed by EA and DICE

Electronic Arts and DICE have unveiled details on all four expansions coming to Battlefield 1 later this year.

Coming to the immensely popular shooter as part of the £39.99 Premium Pass, which has been available since the game came out, all four expansions will feature new maps, modes and equipment.

We now have the names of all four expansions which we’ve detailed below, and it seems they will offer plenty of variety.

They Shall Not Pass:

The first expansion will give players the chance to play as World War 1’s French army, having you fight across four unique maps and take control of the all new Char 2C Tank. Some of this expansion’s content is already available on the Community Test Server, so expect a release date soon.

Name of the Tsar:

As the name suggests, this expansion will see you playing a part in the Russian forces during events such as the Brusilov Offensive and Albion Assault.

Turning Tides:

This naval-focused addition will introduce a new destroyer and coastal class airship amongst the chaos of the Zeebrugge Raid and the beaches of Gallipoli.

Apocalypse:

This ominously named expansion will follow the “most infamous battles of WW1” with players using “brutal tools and unique weapons born out of desperation and deadlock.” Sounds cheery, doesn’t it?

Those who decide to pick up the £39.99 Premium Pass will gain access to all four expansions with two weeks early access thrown in. Priority-server access and superior-level battlepacks are also included.

Are you still playing Battlefield 1? Let us know in the comments below.