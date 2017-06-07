Battleborn has gone free-to-play

Gearbox Software’s Battleborn has received a free trial version that essentially makes it a free-to-play game.

The free downloadable title grants players unlimited access to all competitive multiplayer maps and modes with no noticeable restrictions to level caps.

In terms of heroes, you can choose from a rotating selection of six playable characters that includes identical progression to the full version.

You can also purchase new heroes using in-game currency earned through playing matches or buy them outright through microtransactions.

Related: Arizona Sunshine Preview

Existing owners of the quirky shooter will receive new in-game items and be referred to as a ‘Founder’ moving forward. The free trial is out now on PC and Xbox One. PS4 owners can join the fun from June 13.

Despite being a commercial failure for Gearbox Software, we had some positive things to say about Battleborn in our 7/10 review:

“Gearbox’s ingenious hybrid has its problems, not the least that we’re all still wrestling with what it actually is. There’s not enough story mode content, the PVE missions vary in quality and the multiplayer modes can be a mess. Yet these are problems that Gearbox and the player community can fix.”

Related: Overwatch Anniversary Event

Did you play Battleborn when it launched last year? Let us know in the comments.