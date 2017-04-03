Batman: Arkham VR coming to PC later this month

Batman: Arkham VR will launch for HTC Vive and Oculus Rift headsets on April 25, Rocksteady Studios has announced.

Releasing for PlayStation VR with a window of exclusivity back in October 2016, the caped crusader’s VR debut is finally on its way to PC.

“PC players now have the opportunity to experience Gotham City through the eyes of the World’s Greatest Detective, and delve deep into a tense Batman: Arkham mystery. Enter a virtual reality world where you must think like Batman and utilize his legendary gadgets, unraveling a plot that threatens the lives of his closest allies,” reads the official description.

Providing you with the chance to explore the Batcave, punch Alfred and solve a bunch of laborious crimes, Arkham VR is a great example of the technology at its best.

Games Editor Brett Phipps had a blast with Batman: Arkham VR when it launched last year. Here’s a tiny snippet from his review:

“Arkham VR is simply a must-buy for any Batman fan picking up PSVR. Rocksteady has proven itself time and again as the perfect creator of Batman games, and extending its brilliance into VR with such aplomb should be applauded.”

Will you be picking up Batman’s VR outing on PC? Let us know in the comments below.