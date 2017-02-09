B&O’s new wireless headphones are more affordable than you might expect

Just got a shiny new iPhone 7 and realised there’s nowhere to plug in your swanky headphones? Don’t worry, B&O has launched a swanky Bluetooth pair that are its most affordable yet.

The Beoplay H4 are B&O’s latest – and arguably its prettiest – wireless musical earmuffs thus far. But, of course, this is Bang & Olufsen, which means they’re still not exactly cheap – and neither do they look it.

For your £249/$299 you get aluminium earcups that have been polished and anodised, as well as a lambskin-upholstered headband, and lambskin ear cushions stuffed with memory foam.

B&O promises the Beoplay H4 will pump out your R Kelly back catalogue for 19 hours from just a 2.5-hour charge of the built-in battery via Micro USB. But if those 19 hours run out (and the R Kelly doesn’t) there’s still the option of plugging in with the bundled 3.5mm cable.

This is 2017, so obviously there’s a companion app. Even your toaster probably has an app. In this case the Beoplay app (for Android, iPhone and Apple Watch) is genuinely quite useful, enabling you to tweak the H4’s EQ to suit your tastes, or to pick one of the preset sonic profiles: Commute, Clear, Workout and Podcast. It also displays how much battery life is left in the Beoplay H4. Nice.

The B&O Beoplay H4 are on sale now.

