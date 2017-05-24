Can music make beer taste better? B&O puts it to the test with Mikkeller collab

Everyone knows good music and good beer pair perfectly, so it’s perhaps not that outlandish that an audio company and a brewery have combined their talents.

Actually, who are we kidding? It’s completely outlandish, but here goes anyway.

B&O Beoplay, the more accessible sub-brand of Bang & Olufsen, has announced its latest product, the Beobrew IPA from its Danish compatriots and purveyors of world-renowned craft beer, Mikkeller.

According to B&O, the beer is infused with music played through the B&O A1 speaker.

Yes, you read that correctly. An iPod nano playing compositions from upcoming musicians was connected to the speaker and placed into the fermentation vessel for a couple of weeks.

The theory is that the vibrations caused by the speaker will actually aid the yeast in its efforts to convert the sugars into alcohol.

The result is a 6.8% American-style IPA, which is going on sale in Mikkeller bars, with online European sales commencing soon.

If you’re into craft beer, you’ll know collaborations are the hip thing at the moment, but this might be taking things a bit too far.

What's your favourite piece of tech to accompany beer drinking? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.