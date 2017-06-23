Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2017 Live Stream: Baku F1 schedule, UK times and TV guide

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Live Stream: How to watch the Baku GP

After a great showing in Canada earlier this month, the F1 has now moved to Azerbaijan, where drivers will try their luck on the Baku City Circuit.

The first Grand Prix was held at Baku City Circuit only last year, with the course having a circuit length of 6.003km and 51 laps in total, making for a 306.049km total race distance. The lap record was set by Nico Rosberg in 2016, which currently stands at 1:46.485.

Baku Grand Prix Schedule: What time is F1 on TV this weekend?

Here’s the full race Azerbaijan GP schedule, including UK race times:

Friday, June 23

Practice 1: 10:00 - 11:30

Practice 2: 14:00 - 15:30

Saturday, June 24

Practice: 11:00 - 12:00

Qualifying: 14:00 - 15:00

Sunday, June 25

Race: 14:00 - 16:00

Azerbaijan GP Live: How to watch Baku F1 race online and on TV

One of the easiest ways to watch the race is on Channel 4, which will be broadcasting live coverage of the main race from 13:00 on Saturday, as well as coverage of the practice and qualifying races on Friday and Saturday too.

If you want to watch the race online, head to the follow link:

Click Here: Channel 4 All 4 website

Alternatively, check our the All 4 app for your smartphone or tablet:

Sky subscribers will also be able to tune in – in 4K, no less – with all the action broadcast on Sky channel 408. You’ll benefit from Sky’s Race Control feature that gives you multiple driver cam viewpoints, the pitman channel, a driver tracker, and an up-to-date timing page via the Red Button.

You can also watch the races using the Sky Go mobile app:

Tell us your predictions for the race in the comments.